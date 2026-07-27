'This has been the plan for some time' - novices to note, an interesting each-way contender and the key quotes on day two at Galway

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Race in focus: Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap ( 6.45 )

Ado McGuinness is always a name to note in Tuesday's feature race, having won it three times in a row from 2019, and in Pierre Royal he has a strong candidate for another triumph.

The likely favourite remains unexposed, his victory in a premier handicap on Irish Derby day coming on just his third handicap start and fifth run of his career. He is up 9lb, but it is hard to know where the limit of his ability lies after so few runs, and McGuinness was not downplaying his chances.

“We’re expecting a big run,” said the trainer. “He’s very unexposed and hopefully he’ll handle the track. I’m very happy with his progress. We have a good record in the race, but Galway is Galway; I’ve won it with outsiders as well, and you need a bit of luck.”

Horses drawn low in this race used to be disregarded, but the statistics have been turned on their head in the last two runnings, thanks to the victories of horses drawn in stalls one and two.

As the draw no longer whittles things down, form will be the overriding consideration for punters.

Stephen Thorne is throwing the kitchen sink at the race and runs three live contenders. Jagged Edge shaped better at Royal Ascot than his finishing position suggests, and last year's Irish Cambridgeshire winner could have more to offer.

Similar sentiments apply to Far From Dandy , while Gleneagle Bay finally got his head back in front at Cork last month.

Galway legend Dunum won the race last year and boasts a record of three wins from six runs at the festival. He can never be ruled out at Ballybrit but has not run since September.

Hardy Warrior has been competing in stakes races and makes his handicap debut for Joseph O’Brien. He is high-class, but the age statistics are against him. You need to go back to 2004 to find the last three-year-old to win the contest.

Two novices to note

Gomez Addams (4.40 )

Henry de Bromhead begins his Galway week by firing a powerful bullet in the 2m½f Listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle, namely the promising Gomez Addams.

Gomez Addams: looks one to note in the opener at Galway on Tuesday Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old trounced decent opposition in a bumper on his debut at the festival last summer, before leaving Andy Slattery and joining De Bromhead's team.

He put in a no-show on his first run for the yard in a bumper at Leopardstown over Christmas, but left that disappointment in the rear-view mirror when successful on his hurdling bow at Listowel in May.

The form of that win has been boosted, with the runner-up going on to put in a good showing at Royal Ascot, while the horse in third won his next start.

“He’s been working well at home and we’re hopeful of a good run,” said De Bromhead. “He’s won around there on the same sort of ground so you’d imagine he’ll handle everything well.”

Sindagan (7.45 )

Sindagan sets a tall standard in the 7f maiden and this looks like it could be his day.

The Mehmas gelding was seven lengths clear of the rest when runner-up to the 102-rated Bamako Beach at Fairyhouse this month.

He has been handed an official rating of 96 following that performance, and that puts him comfortably clear of his rivals.

The Johnny Murtagh-trained three-year-old has run in some quality maidens and, although his rating may prove a little flattering, his overall form suggests that this is a winnable opportunity to get off the mark.

Interesting each-way contender

Driveonwill (5.45 )

Booyea was the early pick for this section in the feature race at 6.45, having looked back on song last time when runner-up to Pierre Royal in first-time blinkers. However, trainer Tom Gibney’s comments regarding his chances turned the head to Driveonwill in the 2m2f handicap chase (5.45).

Driveonwill, trained by Ross O'Sullivan, unseated his rider twice at Downpatrick in his last three starts, but sandwiched in between was a beginners’ chase victory in May, from which the runner-up won his subsequent start by ten lengths.

Driveonwill was still in contention when coming down last time, when sent off 11-4 favourite. He should go well at a decent price.

“He has a fighting chance,” said O’Sullivan. “He was running a nice race last time and should have been in the shake-up but for unseating.

"I think Galway is a bit similar to Downpatrick in terms of undulations, so I think the track won’t bother him."

Best of the quotes



Latin Quarter Beginners Chase (5.10)

Paul Townend, rider of My Great Mate

He seems to have a liking for the track and was second here last year. There's a possibility that he gives his best on his first run of the season as well. It’s a tough race to call though, and Love Me Tender has some good form over hurdles to his name too.

Colm Quinn BMW Handicap Chase (5.45)

Ross O’Sullivan, trainer of Butter Fingers , Giant Haystacks and Driveonwill (see above)

Butter Fingers would probably prefer it a bit softer. We’ll see how he goes, but the ground is a question mark. Giant Haystacks loves the ground, and the trip should be okay for him. He still has a nice mark and is all set for a good run.

Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (6.15)

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Samnina

I think she’s a nice filly and she should go well. She’ll appreciate the ease in the ground and she ran well at the Curragh. I’m hopeful there's some nice improvement in her from that first run.

Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.45)

Stephen Thorne, trainer of Jagged Edge, Gleneagle Bay and Far From Dandy

All three are in great shape and this has been the plan for them for some time. We have nice low draws to work with as well. The ground will suit all of them. Jagged Edge has the right profile for it and could be unexposed. Gleneagle Bay has course form after finishing second here last summer and has come out of his win at Cork in great shape. Far From Dandy disappointed on fast ground at the Curragh last time but will appreciate this ground.

Tom Gibney, trainer of Booyea

He’s in good form but he hasn’t performed well at the track in the past. He's run his best races at the Curragh and Leopardstown, and if there was a suitable race for him at one of those, I'd wait for it. But there isn’t, so we’ll give it a go.

Read more . . .

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