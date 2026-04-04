'This has been our plan all season - the race should play to her strengths' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?

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Minus the winner, the top four from the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham renew rivalry here, with the runner-up at the festival, Oldschool Outlaw , looking like the one they all have to beat.

Good ground would not have been the Gordon Elliott-trained mare’s optimum conditions last month, so her second place can be marked up, and she has been on an upward curve all term. She went to Cheltenham unbeaten for the season after a Listed bumper success followed by two wins over hurdles, including a Grade 3 at this track in February.

The six-year-old now tries a 2m4f trip for the first time, but she has shaped as though it could be a positive and the forecast rain will be right up her alley.

Among the runners who didn't go to Cheltenham, Zanoosh looks the standout.

Colm Murphy chose to give Prestbury Park a skip and instead made a beeline for a Limerick Grade 3 with his progressive type.

The Harzand mare added a fourth straight win there when repelling the attentions of the reopposing How’s Hannah by half a length.

Zanoosh has been kept busy. This will be her seventh run of the season, which must be some cause of concern, but softer conditions will suit and she can make her presence felt.

Paul Townend opts for Charme De Faust from a selection of five Closutton runners and clearly believes there is more improvement in the Rich Ricci-owned four-year-old compared to Place De La Nation , who finished a length in front of her at Cheltenham.

It is good to see three British-trained runners taking their chance, and it is certainly not a forlorn one for Jackie Hobbs . It looked as though the 2m1f trip was too sharp for her when behind Charme De Faust at Cheltenham, as she caught the eye powering home to take fifth.

Carrigmoornaspruce got no run at Cheltenham after shying away from the starting tape and finding herself out the back of the pack. However, it will be no surprise should she post a much-improved effort here.

Zanoosh: didn't run at Cheltenham which could stand her in good stead here Credit: Evan Treacy

What they say

Jamie Snowden, trainer of A Path To Ronda

This has been our plan all season. She's in great order. Going two and a half miles, soft ground and a right-handed track should all play to her strengths. The form of her third at Warwick in February has worked out well, with the runner-up, White Noise, winning at the festival.

Tom Cooper, trainer of Amen Kate

It’s a big plus that Jack Kennedy is sticking with her. It was just unfortunate at Cheltenham. It was an incredible run considering the start was an absolute joke. When the winner was jumping the first we were 25 lengths behind. She was still able to get into it coming to the second-last but didn’t get home after the bad start. This trip and a drop of rain will suit her. She definitely has a chance.

Harry Derham, trainer of Jackie Hobbs

She's been in good form since running well at the Cheltenham Festival. It's a tough race, as it should be, but we're optimistic she'll improve stepping up to two and a half miles.

David Pipe: runs Kingston Queen Credit: Alex Davidson

David Pipe, trainer of Kingston Queen

She ran well at Cheltenham on ground that wasn't soft enough for her. They've had a nice drop of rain in Ireland, with the prospect of more to come, so conditions should suit her a lot better. It's a hot race, but we're looking forward to stepping her up to two and a half miles.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Oldschool Outlaw

She ran a huge race at Cheltenham and I think softer ground will suit her well. She's been in good form since and she's already won around Fairyhouse so, hopefully, she goes there with a big chance.

Colm Murphy, trainer of Zanoosh

She seems well and the lads are happy with her. You’re hoping she’d have a real good chance. It’s just a question of how many times you can go to the well during the year, but we won’t know until we go again. Hopefully she runs well and everything after that is a bonus.

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