'They could be anything' - inside the Curragh maiden with a brilliant record of uncovering Ballydoyle’s next superstars

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

What is the best way to spot a Ballydoyle superstar before they win a race? The answer is easier than you think. Just look at who is representing the stable in the 7f Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden (1.45 Saturday) at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend.

Before they were household names, titans like City Of Troy, Gleneagles and Australia took their nascent steps toward racing royalty status by winning this very race.

Benvenuto Cellini is another off the Ballydoyle production line who began learning his trade in the contest exactly 12 months ago. Although it is too early to put a moniker of superstar on him, the son of Frankel is well fancied to nab a first Classic victory in the main event on Sunday.

His trajectory also proves that winning this maiden is not a prerequisite when it comes to future fame; he was green and beaten into second on his debut. Moreover, his conqueror that afternoon, Dorset, provides the contrasting truth that getting off the mark in this contest doesn't guarantee a glorious tomorrow. The Wootton Bassett colt was last seen trailing home as a 66-1 outsider in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes.

City Of Troy (centre) began his career with a win in the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden in 2023 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ryan Moore got it right last year, as he often does, when partnering the once-raced Dorset and this year he has placed experience above all else once again in choosing Giant Sequoia from a set of three beautifully bred Aidan O’Brien-trained colts.

The Frankel juvenile was backed into 4-9 favouritism for his debut over course and distance this month, but was let down by greenness in the preliminaries and at the start, and had to settle for third.

The winner that afternoon was stablemate Aix La Chapelle, who would have gone off favourite for last week's Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot before being withdrawn for his own fractious behaviour in the stalls.

Aidan O'Brien: has three interesting runners in an informative Curragh maiden Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

To reverse debut form, Moore must find a way to claw back a length and three-quarters on the reopposing runner-up Bull Shark .

However, Giant Sequoia now has the benefit of experience and, given how much individuals hailing from his yard tend to improve from their first run, it is difficult to look past him as the immediate answer to Saturday’s puzzle.

His unraced stablemates Oklahoma, the mount of Wayne Lordan, and Shakespeare (Jack Cleary) possess the profiles to take top rank in seasons to come.

Oklahoma is by Wootton Bassett and out of Hydrangea, and is a brother to Group 1-winning juvenile Hawk Mountain, while Shakespeare is by Dubawi and also has a famous dam in Lady Bowthorpe. What's more, he cost a cool 1.3 million guineas at Book 1 last autumn.

O’Brien said: “We have three lovely horses running in this. Two of them haven’t run yet, so they’re just ready to start, but I’m looking forward to seeing them. They’re all nice horses who could be anything.”

Read these next:

First US winner for Flightline as 'very, very impressive' Flight Command storms home on debut

Sir Mark Prescott 'relieved' as Amo's 2.5m gns sister to Alpinista bags first win - and trainer likens her to multiple Group 1-winning relation

2026 Northumberland Plate tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.