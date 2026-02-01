'These testing conditions will really suit' - can a stablemate thwart history-seeker Galopin Des Champs in Irish Gold Cup?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The last time an apparent Willie Mullins-trained second string landed the Irish Gold Cup, he denied a stablemate the same historic achievement Galopin Des Champs is chasing at Leopardstown on Monday.

In 2002, Florida Pearl was going for a fourth win on the bounce in the Irish Gold Cup, but the 6-4 favourite finished a well-held fourth behind stablemate Alexander Banquet, who was ridden by Barry Geraghty.

A record fourth win in the race didn't elude him, however, as he returned as a 12-year-old two years later to land a remarkable success under Richard Johnson.

What are the chances of history repeating itself 24 years on, with Galopin Des Champs' crown slipping but Mullins landing the prize anyway?

Given he has eight runners, it's difficult to pinpoint Mullins' second string, as Gaelic Warrior, I Am Maximus , Spindleberry and Fact To File are all hovering around similar odds.

Gaelic Warrior has a chequered record at Leopardstown and also a proclivity to go right at his fences, but he loves testing ground and has been in fine form this season. He landed a thrilling John Durkan Memorial Chase on his reappearance, defeating Fact To File by a neck, before being beaten two noses into third in the King George.

Fact To File underperformed at Kempton, when sixth, but last season's imperious Ryanair Chase winner cannot be ruled out. Neither can rapidly improving mare Spindleberry or 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus, who ran a fine race over course and distance last time when second in the Savills.

Spindleberry: improvement expected over the Irish Gold Cup trip Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins said: "Gaelic Warrior was just touched off in the King George and we think he's better than that run. He's very fit and well, and should give a really good account.

"I Am Maximus ran a cracker in the Savills here at Christmas and these testing conditions will really suit him. He can't be left out of calculations.

"Spindleberry is having her first run over this trip and we think that will bring about significant improvement. She has a bit to find on ratings, but has the potential to improve. We expect her to be involved at the business end.

"Fact To File was very disappointing in the King George and needs to put that run behind him. He ran well in this race last year, but we're not sure how he'll cope with the very testing conditions."

Grangeclare West, Lecky Watson and Champ Kiely complete Mullins' octet. Mullins said: "Champ Kiely ran at Tramore on New Year’s Day and that race may have come too soon after running here at Christmas. He has a bit to find if he's to be involved. Grangeclare West was second in this last year and should be there or thereabouts again."

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Affordale Fury

He's all set and ready to go, and we've been happy with him since the Savills. He shouldn't have any problem with conditions, but the one thing about the heavy ground is it's an advantage to Willie Mullins' horses. Willie's are hard to beat every day of the week, but especially on heavy ground.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Firefox and Stellar Story

We're trying something new with Firefox, stepping him up to this trip. He started off the season well at Down Royal and that form puts him in with a small each-way squeak in a very competitive race. Stellar Story is one that will love the ground; he'll have no problem with conditions. He wasn't beaten far in the Savills and he could run a big race.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Inothewayurthinkin

We're happy with him at home and I'm hoping he shows up, because he never did at Christmas. He was quiet after that run, but we're happier with him now. I'm just hoping he shows a bit of enthusiasm, jumps and travels, and whatever happens after that, we'll see. But he's in good form and the ground won't be a problem. Keith [Donoghue] knows him inside out. Fingers crossed, he can be competitive and show us something closer to his best.

