'There's one horse who is ridiculously well in' - all the key angles for day two of the July festival at Newmarket

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Race in focus: Weatherbys Banking Group British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (4.10)

Whether you prefer to analyse pedigrees, trainer habits or simply the form, your eye has to be drawn to Acting Lady in this fillies' maiden.

She runs for Charlie Appleby, who does well at the July festival overall and in this contest specifically, with three wins from seven runners over the past decade.

He took it 12 months ago with Crimson Rose, who just happens to be a half-sister to this year's hope, out of a dam and granddam who both won at two.

Acting Lady has the best Racing Post Rating among those in the field to have run, having matched Crimson Rose by finishing third on her debut, although that was actually a last of three in a novice here last month.

Appleby also gives a debut to Sorrengail , who is ridden by Godolphin's second jockey in their second colours but is the granddaughter of a Group 2 winner from the family of the high-class Space Blues.

But anyone who has backed his four losers over the last decade will know that the trainer is not unbeatable here.

Pure Majesty is certainly a newcomer to take seriously as she is a 300,000gns buy out of a dam and granddam who both won first time out. This Lowther Stakes entry is a half-sister to Sky Majesty, who won two juvenile Group races for her trainer William Haggas.

Sierra Belle is a Juddmonte home-bred by Frankel out of a dam who won at two, while Hugo Palmer's speedily-bred Desert Smoke hails from a yard that is doing very well with its two-year-olds this season.

David Carr

Runners to note

This son of Kingman is out of the Lingfield Oaks Trial heroine Sherbet Lemon and shaped like he would improve for a longer trip when second at Windsor last time. He did not enjoy a clear run that day, but was doing his best work at the finish over a mile. It will be exciting to see what he can do over 1m2f.

It's a matter of time before this Night Of Thunder colt breaks his duck. He has taken his form to another level since going handicapping and has twice gone close without winning, including when beaten just half a length into third at Yarmouth last time. He races off the same mark and any further improvement should do it.

Graeme Rodway

Best of the quotes

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Laureate Crown

I'm really excited to step him up in trip. He did his work late at Ascot and he all but won his side in the Britannia. It was a super race from him. This will be interesting, but I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do.

William Haggas, trainer of Princling

He ran well from a wide draw at Ascot. He seems fine. I hope that race hasn't left its mark, but he seems in good form.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Heraldry

He ran well at Windsor last time out and was due to go the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot, but he missed out by one. It's a small field, although a competitive one, and he should run well.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Valedictory

He won well at Goodwood over a mile and six last time. He seems to have taken a step forward for that and will enjoy the track and trip.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Goblet Of Fire

It's exactly the same sort of race as last time, same jockey, same trip. It's a different course, but I don't see why that would make any difference. We wanted to go to the Copper Horse but we didn't get in, so this was the next best option. There's one horse [Wine Dark Sea] who is ridiculously well in, but we'll see how our one fares up against him.

Goblet Of Fire: bids for more success for Nicky Henderson and Saffie Osborne Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Charlton, trainer of Wine Dark Sea

He's been in great form. He was second in a big race at Newmarket last year, won at Ascot in May and he won very well last time at Carlisle too. That wasn't the strongest of races and he went up 17lb, but he comes to this with a 6lb penalty, so is technically very well in. The race is ideal for him, he should enjoy going up in trip and he handles quick ground.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Desert Smoke

She's a nice filly we got from the breeze-up sales and we gave her a break after breezing. We like her, we've got some nice two-year-olds at home and she's been going well with those who are winning, so hopefully she can run well on her debut.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Jessica Lily

We loved her as a yearling and it was quite a ballsy purchase for us. We don't make purchases in that kind of bracket normally. Physically we felt she's a real standout. She's a very strong and masculine filly. On pedigree we might have expected to see her out before now, but she's needed a bit of time. We like her a lot and we're looking forward to seeing her run.

James Owen, trainer of Tansy Lane

We were pleased with her debut race when there wasn’t much pace and she ended up on the front end. She’s taken a massive step forward at home, which she’ll need to as there’s some well-bred fillies in the race along with herself. I think she’ll run a nice race.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Our Cody

She has a great chance. It was a very good run at Sandown last time and the faster they go the better a chance she has.

Michael Keady, trainer of Emperor Spirit

He won the race last year and we've targeted him at this since he ran very well at Ascot first time out. He's in good form and he's off a mark he's ready to win off – the handicapper put him up a pound for his run at Beverley last week so he's a pound well in. He'll love the ground and he has first-time blinkers as he perhaps idled when going to pass a horse at Beverley, so fingers crossed.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Sierra Sands

We're always pleased to have Ryan Moore and they won over this track together last time. I'm not worried about returning to seven furlongs, as he's won over the trip, and he'll handle the ground.

Sierra Sands: returns to seven furlongs under Ryan Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Hughes, trainer of Calling A Star

She has to stay the seven furlongs. She tried it once before, but she wasn't right and ran terribly. But she ran last time as though she'll get it so we'll give it a go.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Lion Of Mali

He's been brilliant and really consistent for us this year, winning four times already. He's creeping up the weights now and this is the toughest race he's faced so far, but hopefully he can run well again.

Read more Raceday Intel here:

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