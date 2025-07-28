'There's no reason why he shouldn't run a stormer' - which trainer is optimistic of downing Goodwood Cup big guns?

Illinois may have a long way to go to emulate the greats Yeats and Kyprios but he bids to add his name to a very select roll of honour at Ballydoyle with success in the Goodwood Cup.

Aidan O'Brien's four wins in this contest have been split between his two greatest staying stars, yet he heads the market this time around with a horse who is yet to win a Group 1 race.

That is not to say Illinois has not shown up at the top level. He was a length behind Los Angeles in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, and was denied by an even narrower margin by Jan Brueghel in the St Leger. His record in Group 1 contests reads 3222.

Trawlerman was the latest to get between him and that elusive prize in last month's Gold Cup but, without Godolphin's Royal Ascot star in the line-up, Illinois may just have the best chance of his career to finally nab a Group 1 victory.

"Illinois has been in good form since Ascot," said O'Brien. "We haven't done a huge amount with him since, but we've been happy with everything he's done. He's back down to two miles and that trip should be ideal."

Ryan Moore has opted for the proven Group 1 performer over Scandinavia , who is untried at the top level but was a runaway winner of the Bahrain Trophy Stakes at Newmarket's July meeting. The manner of that victory suggested he could be anything, and the three-year-old is a fascinating prospect now upped to two miles.

O'Brien added: "We're going to learn an awful lot more about Scandinavia here. We thought it was worth a shot running him and we'll know a lot more afterwards. He looks relentless."

Sunway could run 'a stormer' in first Goodwood test

David Menuisier has always thought the world of his Irish Derby runner-up Sunway , and the trainer sends the four-year-old into unknown territory with a big step up in trip for the day one feature at Glorious Goodwood.

The son of Galiway was third behind Jan Brueghel and Illinois in last year's St Leger and has been kept at a mile and a half since, most recently when fourth in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot, but Menuisier believes his colt has the potential to put up a big performance on his Goodwood debut.

"He came out of the Hardwicke really good and ran a stormer that day," the Sussex-based trainer said. "He shaped nicely in the St Leger last year and that’s led us to believe that he could have a decent shot in the Goodwood Cup.

"There's no reason why he should not run a stormer. It's his first race at Goodwood, but I worked him on a private gallop and he handled it very well."

What they say

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Dubai Future

He worked well on Thursday and heads to Goodwood in good order. He ran a good race in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but two miles suits him better, as he showed in the Dubai Gold Cup. He has done very well this year.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of French Master , Military Academy and Sweet William

Two and a half miles at Ascot with an unrelenting pace was naturally a tough ask for Sweet William. The drop back to two miles should play to his strengths. Military Academy was second in the Tapster Stakes at Goodwood over a mile and a half on his last start. Four furlongs is a bit of a jump up in trip, although he gives the impression it should suit him.

Alan King, trainer of Trueshan

He seems to be in great form and has worked as well as he's ever done. I was happy enough with his comeback in France on ground that was pretty quick, so we'll walk the track when we get to Goodwood and see how things are looking. If it stays good, we'll probably run, if it got quicker than that then I'd think we'd have to take him out. We'll see what the morning brings, but it's been an absolute nightmare with the ground this year.

