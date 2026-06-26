Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks this challenge may suit her even better

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It was visually stunning. You rarely see a jockey sitting motionless a furlong from home in any Classic, never mind an Oaks run in awful conditions at Epsom with horses spread all over Surrey, but that's exactly what Dylan Browne McMonagle did on Thundering On . It was pure, unadulterated arrogance and rightly so. The filly underneath him was much the best and she sprinted clear inside the final 200 yards for an emphatic success. A new star had been born.

The usual path for an Oaks winner trained in Ireland is to wait for the Irish equivalent, but Joseph O'Brien believes there is another Group 1 pot within her grasp in the interim, especially one over what could well be her optimum trip of 1m2f.

You have to rewind a decade to Minding in 2016 to find the last filly to do the Oaks-Pretty Polly double, but this looks too good an opportunity for O'Brien to turn down.

The bang-in-form trainer waited until the last possible moment to decide whether to take up the engagement in the Saturday showpiece of Irish Derby weekend with his new star filly but she has got the all-clear to go and what a treat we have in store. Could she be even better over 1m2f than over 1m4f? We're about to find out.

Explaining the decision to take in the Pretty Polly with Thundering On just 22 days after that explosive Epsom display, O'Brien said: "The Irish Oaks is the race we’re very keen on, we want to have her at fever pitch for that, but I quite like the look of the Pretty Polly on the way there in terms of timing, I think ten furlongs is a lovely trip for her and I think the Curragh will be a good track for her.”

He added: “I don’t think dropping back in trip will be a problem. There's an argument to be made for ten furlongs being her best trip even, but we’ll see through the course of the season. The ground was good and quick when she won at Navan and she handled slower ground at Epsom and at the Curragh last year, so I don’t think she has a worry in terms of ground conditions.

"I think she’s a nice filly and she won very well in Epsom. She got a good set-up and a good ride on the day, she has a high rating and she's now short in the market for all the biggest races in the world.

"It’s exciting to have a filly like her and hopefully we can have a smooth passage through the season with her."

Thundering On might need to be every bit as good as she looked in the Oaks

Thundering On gets a hefty 12lb from the next three in the market as she bids to follow in the footsteps of Whirl and give three-year-old fillies back-to-back wins in the Pretty Polly Stakes.

Whirl got the better of Kalpana in an epic showdown last year, but before that you had to go back to Iridessa in 2019 to find the last member of the Classic generation to get the job done here. Remember who trained her? Yes, Mr Joseph O'Brien.

Thundering On lands the Oaks in style under Dylan Browne McMonagle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Indeed, O'Brien is chasing his third victory in the race having also landed the spoils with Thundering Nights, the dam of Thundering On, in 2021.

Since 2020, 13 three-year-olds have tried to land this prestigious prize and only Whirl managed to do it. There have been nine three-year-old winners since the turn of the century thanks to Lady Upstage (2000), Rebelline (2001), Hanami (2002), Peeping Fawn (2007), Misty For Me (2011), Diamondsandrubies (2015), Minding (2016), Iridessa (2019) and Whirl (2025).

The 12lb weight allowance is a big one but still the score is 17-9 to the older fillies since 2000.

The challenge by the older fillies is led by Estrange on this occasion. The flamboyant grey chased home Kalpana on Champions Day at Ascot last autumn and bounced back to winning ways on her reappearance at Carlisle. That should leave her spot on for this and she oozes class. Any showers would be appreciated by connections.

She is officially rated 116, 3lb inferior to Thundering On, so it is a mighty ask to give so much weight to the favourite, but the flipside of that argument is that Estrange is battle-hardened and has been around the block for a while in these big races.

Is this the moment Red Letter justifies her trainer's opinion of her? Ger Lyons has never hidden his admiration for the four-year-old and her latest effort at York when making Sea The Fire pull out all the stops suggests she is getting better with age, as her trainer predicted. This is her big day and don't be surprised if she ruffles a few feathers.

Thundering On is a red-hot favourite and rightly so after what she did at Epsom, but this is no walk in the park for the daughter of Frankel. She might need to be every bit as good as she looked in the Oaks.

What they say

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Estrange

I was pleased to see the rain last week. They’ve had a drying week but some showers are possible, which would be helpful. She’s in great form. She ran a brave, good race at Carlisle and has improved mentally and physically since. It’s been a very dry summer and we’re trying to pick and choose our way to the autumn. Giving 12lb to the very impressive winner of the Oaks is a challenge, but we’ve decided to roll the dice over ten furlongs and plot a course after that.

Estrange stretches clear on her reappearance at Carlisle last month Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Ed Walker, trainer of Qilin Queen

She's in cracking form and ran a fine race against the colts when fourth behind Daryz on her reappearance at Longchamp last month. She'll take a big step forward from that. While it won't be easy, even though she's back against fillies this time, the stiff mile and a quarter will suit her.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Beautify

She’s lovely and has come out of the Guineas well. We’ve always felt that she'd enjoy going up to a mile and a quarter, so we’re going to find out now.

Read more:

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