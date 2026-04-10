- More
There might be 34 runners but our in-depth Grand National guide points to one standout contender - who fits the bill?
Graeme Rodway with the key angles to note
Our in-depth trends guide has had remarkable success since starting in early February, finding Betfair Hurdle winner Tutti Quanti (100-30), Grand National Trial winner Grand Geste (13-2), Imperial Cup scorer Mondo Man (5-2) and Urban Lion (9-1) in the Lincoln
The Grand National has long been a favourite race for trend followers. I've lost count of how many different criteria that I have heard people use to narrow the National field, but the most important is often overlooked and that is whether a horse has the ability to win off its mark.
The best treated in relation to their BHA rating often wins the Grand National and using ten-year standards we can cut the field to just those who are considered well handicapped.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- 4.55 Leopardstown: Aidan O'Brien's Derby favourite Pierre Bonnard is back in action as he bids to join illustrious roll of honour
- A Group 1-winning sprinter and smart 1,000 Guineas entry are among three runners to note at Leopardstown on Sunday
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: My weirdest Grand National memory and insight for the biggest day of our year
- Harry Wilson has bagged 4-1 and 11-4 winners already at Aintree - find out his fancy for the final race of the Grand National meeting
- Six chances in the Grand National for JP McManus - but will one yard hold the key to the leading owner's chances of a fourth win?
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details
- 4.55 Leopardstown: Aidan O'Brien's Derby favourite Pierre Bonnard is back in action as he bids to join illustrious roll of honour
- A Group 1-winning sprinter and smart 1,000 Guineas entry are among three runners to note at Leopardstown on Sunday
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: My weirdest Grand National memory and insight for the biggest day of our year
- Harry Wilson has bagged 4-1 and 11-4 winners already at Aintree - find out his fancy for the final race of the Grand National meeting
- Six chances in the Grand National for JP McManus - but will one yard hold the key to the leading owner's chances of a fourth win?
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details