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Raceday Inteltoday
16:00 Aintree
premium

There might be 34 runners but our in-depth Grand National guide points to one standout contender - who fits the bill?

Graeme Rodway with the key angles to note

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Our in-depth trends guide has had remarkable success since starting in early February, finding Betfair Hurdle winner Tutti Quanti (100-30), Grand National Trial winner Grand Geste (13-2), Imperial Cup scorer Mondo Man (5-2) and Urban Lion (9-1) in the Lincoln

The Grand National has long been a favourite race for trend followers. I've lost count of how many different criteria that I have heard people use to narrow the National field, but the most important is often overlooked and that is whether a horse has the ability to win off its mark.

The best treated in relation to their BHA rating often wins the Grand National and using ten-year standards we can cut the field to just those who are considered well handicapped. 

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Deputy betting editor

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