The finest jockeys on the planet face off in a blockbuster King George - but how do their Ascot records compare?

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The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes is shaping up to be one of the races of the year, with some of the world's best horses and leading jockeys set to line up.

The globetrotting Calandagan heads the market for the Group 1 and is partnered by Mickael Barzalona, who has won notable races in many of the biggest racing jurisdictions.

He was on board Calandagan when the pair won this contest 12 months ago before following up in the Champion Stakes. Those two Ascot wins are among the seven he has recorded at the track from 126 rides.

Barzalona's biggest rival in the betting is Japanese raider Masquerade Ball , who will be ridden by fellow Frenchman Christophe Lemaire. Based in Japan, Lemaire has been crowned the country's champion jockey eight times.

He does have Ascot experience, although his only success at the track came in the 2008 Windsor Forest Stakes on Sabana Perdida, with his other 50 rides ending in defeat. That said, his ability to deliver in Britain's biggest races is not in question, having won the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, as well as the Champion Stakes twice when it was run at Newmarket.

Belgian-born Christophe Soumillon completes the trio of international jockeys in the race and his involvement in British and Irish racing has been greater than that of Lemaire. He played a key role for Aidan O’Brien when Ryan Moore was injured late last year and rides against that stable in the King George when partnering Goliath , on whom he won this race in 2024.

Christophe Soumillon wins the 2024 King George on Goliath Credit: Edward Whitaker

Connections of Wurttemberg , the other Japanese-trained runner, have booked Oisin Murphy, who has had 60 winners at an 11 per cent strike-rate at Ascot. Colin Keane rides Kalpana as Juddmonte's retained rider and has six wins from 116 rides at the track.

That leaves the four Ballydoyle runners: Benvenuto Cellini , Minnie Hauk , Lambourn and Action .

Ryan Moore partners Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini and is looking to add to the 175 winners he has ridden at the track, with his Ascot rides earning more than £27.5 million in prize-money. Of all the jockeys in the race, his 14 per cent strike-rate at Ascot is matched only by Lambourn's rider William Buick, who has ridden 116 winners from 857 rides at the track..

Wayne Lordan rides Minnie Hauk and Sean Levey is set for pace-making duties on Action.

Read these next:

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World's best horse Calandagan faces his greatest test in a King George for the ages - and top punters are divided

The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan

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