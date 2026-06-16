The Windsor Castle has an all-new look - but will Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore hold the key again?

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The Windsor Castle has a fresh start but it is a familiar trainer dominating the market, with Aidan O'Brien set to saddle the likely favourite in Sergei Diaghilev .

An additional furlong and sire restrictions in place mean this Windsor Castle represents a different test, but O'Brien won the previous version three times between 2015 and 2022 and has a likely candidate in the Curragh winner, who is the mount of Ryan Moore.

O'Brien is expecting progress from Sergei Diaghilev's debut and said: "We were very happy with him at the Curragh on his first run and he seems to have come forward nicely from it."

Another major operation saddles the Ballydoyle colt's main market rival as Controlla , a fast-finishing neck second at Naas to the O'Brien-trained Victorious, represents Amo Racing and Robson Aguiar.

Could the race changes lead to a shock?

The changes to the Windsor Castle, notably the new trip and sire restrictions, have the potential to be significant. Increasing the distance to six furlongs means that the race becomes a second division to the Coventry rather than the Norfolk.

The sire restriction is what really catches the eye, though. Banning those whose sire did not win over seven furlongs or more at two, or a mile plus as an older horse, took out the progeny of six of the ten most prolific sires of two-year-olds in 2025.

That the field has returned a comparable size to recent years can be taken as a win for the race planners. Measures like bringing forward the start of six-furlong races for juveniles have helped ease the transition too. Only a touch under half the field are maidens, a high proportion for sure but no more than you might have feared.

One theory remains untested. These horses, being by generally slower, later-developing sires, will themselves not be the sort of whizz-bangs that have become associated with the Windsor Castle. That leaves scope for an improver to win this race, which would in turn mean a greater chance of a shock than would have been the case before.

Dance A Jig (left) could be tailor-made for the new Windsor Castle Stakes Credit: Getty Images

Or you could just assume that because the other potential hitches have been avoided, that this one will be too. Of the most prolific sires still permitted by this race's rules, two of them are multiply represented, with two runners by Wootton Bassett and four by Kodi Bear. The former's pair includes likely favourite Sergei Diaghilev.

You could instead look to a maiden who is bred to make a useful three-year-old over six or seven furlongs, but who was forward enough for the Brocklesby. Dance A Jig has a smashing pedigree as a half-brother to Stewards' Cup winner Dancing Star, among others.

His first-season sire Naval Crown is also a positive. He was an Ascot horse, in four visits here he was third in a Listed race, second in the Jersey and won the Jubilee Stakes. He is the sort of sire you would choose if you wanted to breed a winner of the new-look Windsor Castle. You would just have to hope that all the updated conditions drive some sort of change in how the race behaves.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

Pedigree pointers

A new distance and stallion qualifying criteria make this a completely different test to previous years, when it offered the foremost Royal Ascot opportunity for a sharp and often cheaply bought youngster.

It is a shame it may well remove a chance for trainers such as Eve Johnson Houghton to showcase their sourcing skills with recent winners Chipotle and Havana Hurricane, who cost 10,000gns and 9,000gns respectively at the sales.

However, it is becoming increasingly obvious that meaningful change must be made to safeguard the durability and longevity of the breed and this is one such attempt by the BHA's Flat Pattern Committee.

The key to the winner will surely be identifying the stallions who fit the brief but can produce precocious but classy two-year-old types. The late Wootton Bassett, along with Night Of Thunder, are suited by it perfectly and it is no surprise their respective progeny, Sergei Diaghilev and Controlla , are at the head of the market.

First-season sire Bayside Boy is making a bright impression and is represented today by Sale Shark , while Alfred Wallace , a Dubawi colt out of the Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern who was unsold at 375,000gns at Monday's Goffs London Sale, is the best bred individual in the field.

One Number , by interesting US freshman stallion Jack Christopher and bought from the Ocala breeze-up in March, was an eyecatcher on his debut when second at the Curragh.

By Tom Peacock

What they say

Ed Walker, trainer of Alfred Wallace

He has the early speed to cope with the drop back in trip, he was able to go with them over six furlongs here first time out. He's a really cool horse with a great temperament and he'll certainly keep galloping. He's extremely well bred and has plenty more to offer, so we're very hopeful he'll run a big race.

Tom Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Alpe D'Huez and Boleto

I'm struggling to get the lack of respect for Alpe D'Huez. He was a very impressive debutant winner and backed that up with a very solid performance in the Woodcote Stakes. I'd like to think he's overpriced. We're very much looking forward to Boleto too. He was very green and inexperienced on his debut at Pontefract but talented enough to get away with it. There's a load of improvement to come. He could be quite classy and talented.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Charted Course

He's interesting. Nothing went right for him first time when he was on the pace with no cover. We bought plenty of breeze-up horses and he was high in the pecking order. I think he'll outrun his odds.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Dorigo

He made a nice debut and should improve for the experience. I think the stiff six furlongs should suit him well.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Green Sovereign

He won impressively at Pontefract, albeit he was still a bit babyish. He seems to have improved at home but he's going to stay further in time and this isn't the be-all and end-all today.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of King Of Cloughan , One Number and Ruler's Control

Ruler's Control hasn't run for us yet but we're happy with what we've seen so far of him. One Number had a very good debut when second at the Curragh and we think he'll improve for that. King Of Cloughan is off the back of two good runs and has prepared well. We think the stiff six will suit him well and he could outrun his odds.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Sale Shark and Wild Terrain

Sale Shark has trained nicely since his debut, we expected him to win well and he did. He's into much deeper waters. Wild Terrain let me down at Epsom but has worked beautifully in blinkers since.

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Victory Gold

Victory Gold ran well at Ascot on his debut and we wanted to give him a chance at Listed level. It is a tough race but he's a nice colt and we will see how he goes. We are putting a hood on him this time to try and keep him relaxed.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Freedom Flame

I had to take her to Redcar to break her maiden but she did it easily and she's going very well at home.

Reporting by David Carr

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