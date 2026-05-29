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Raceday Intel
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The ultimate punters' guide to Carlisle - including the key to finding winners and the red-hot trainer who makes hay

Richard Birch gives the lowdown on winner-finding at Carlisle with the help of those who know it best

CARLISLE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: A large crowd watch the action as the runners pass at Carlisle racecourse on November 02, 2014 in Carlisle, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Carlisle is set for a major weekend of ITV actionCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Carlisle comes to the rescue on Saturday. 

With Haydock having failed a midweek inspection, the Cumbrian course has stepped in to host the main meeting of the day, with five races forming the centrepiece of ITV Racing's coverage.

Among them is the Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes (3.10), which makes Carlisle the 22nd racecourse in Britain to host a Group race since 1988.

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