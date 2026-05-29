The ultimate punters' guide to Carlisle - including the key to finding winners and the red-hot trainer who makes hay

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Carlisle comes to the rescue on Saturday.

With Haydock having failed a midweek inspection, the Cumbrian course has stepped in to host the main meeting of the day, with five races forming the centrepiece of ITV Racing's coverage.

Among them is the Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes (3.10), which makes Carlisle the 22nd racecourse in Britain to host a Group race since 1988.