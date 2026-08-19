'The trainer has loved her from the moment she came into the yard - she's a filly with a very bright future'

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Race in focus: Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes ( 1.50 )

By Scott Burton

Impressive Albany Stakes winner Libertango bids to bounce back from the disappointment of being beaten next time out in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and, unusually for a juvenile Group race outside of Royal Ascot, she will face 18 rivals.

There was no shame in suffering defeat at the hands of the Queen Mary runner-up Senorita Bonita – Victorious Forever's filly will be among the favourites for Sunday's Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville – but George Boughey believes there are reasons to expect an improved performance from Libertango.

"We haven’t lost any faith in her at all," said Boughey. "The Ascot-Newmarket back-up is often hard and it was a very hot week straight after Royal Ascot, so we gave her an easyish time.

"I think she looks a stronger, fitter model now than she has ever been and I do think back on a flatter track will help. At Newmarket on the undulations she quickened clear and then had a wander round up the hill.

"I’m hoping that if the draw doesn’t inconvenience her we might see the real Libertango at York."

Libertango and Billy Loughnane win the Albany Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The market makes Star Of State the chief danger to Libertango and visual impressions would back that up.

The daughter of Joseph O'Brien's former globetrotter State Of Rest cantered to a nine-length success on her second start, having found the reopposing Livenka too strong on her debut.

O'Brien said: "We knew she was a nice filly, but you never expect to see any horse go and do what she did around Leopardstown. She looked good that day and we think she's improving all the time."

Runners to note

Morrophore is an early market leader I’m more than happy to take on in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes. She’s been off the track for 215 days and her strongest efforts have all come on the all-weather. While she might eventually show that same level of ability on turf, I'd rather see her do it first. Instead, my clear preference here is Rhapsody.

William Haggas is well known for targeting this meeting, and Rhapsody looks primed to deliver a career-best effort, provided she gets a solid gallop to aim at over this 1m4f trip. She really caught the eye on her return in the Kensington Palace at Royal Ascot, finishing a staying-on fourth behind her stable companion Alobayyah. That run strongly suggested she was crying out for a longer distance than a mile, and she gave that same impression on her second start of the campaign when stepped up to 1m2f for the Meadow Court Stakes at the Curragh.

Robbie Wilders fancies Rhapsody to go well in the Galtres Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

In that race, the front-running winner Moody – who was aimed at the Yorkshire Oaks until a foot abscess ruled her out – dictated a fairly sluggish pace. Considering the steady tempo, Rhapsody's late-flying second from a compromised position deserves to be upgraded.

As a daughter of Ghaiyyath out of a staying dam, she is bred perfectly for a 1m4f test. Add in the fact that she boasts a 100 per cent record at York, and everything seems perfectly aligned for a massive run today.

Robbie Wilders

Rhapsody 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

George Boughey and Billy Loughnane have another smart prospect on their hands with this son of Sioux Nation and the market knows it as he has been favourite for all three of his starts.

Perfect Nation went off at 6-4 when second on his debut at Windsor and has since justified favouritism at Lingfield and Ffos Las. He was 6-5 when successful on the first occasion and 13-8 market leader last time, when he gave weight all round and a beating to his main rivals. Among them was Avionics, who finished only sixth but franked the form by winning at Chepstow on Tuesday, and Perfect Nation has a chance to further bolster that race here.

This looks a good opportunity on his handicap debut and it will be fascinating to see if the money arrives again. There is just a chance he could be better than a handicapper in time.

Graeme Rodway

Perfect Nation 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

The key quotes

Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes ( 1.50 )

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Angels Passing

She ran a great race on her debut in the Marygate and then couldn’t have done it any easier at Hamilton in a lower class of race. She deserves her place in the race and we’re looking forward to seeing her out again.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Big Negotiator

It looks a very good Lowther but she is a battle-hardened fit filly and deserves to be there. She won nicely at Naas and is improving all the time.

Charlie Bond, owner of In The Black

She wasn't ready at Carlisle and she did it well and has come on loads. Her and [Wednesday York winner] Air Force One are work partners, so we'll see how we go.

Colin Keane, rider of Livenka

Ger [Lyons, trainer] has loved her from the moment she came into the yard. I don't know how strong that Ballyhane Stakes was, but she couldn't have done any more than she did and she's a filly with a very bright future.

Livenka after winning The Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Karl Burke, trainer of Love A Giggle and Wild Blossom

Wild Blossom seems in really good form and looks well. We think she’ll stay the six – she certainly looked like it at Goodwood. An easy six and a speed bias should suit. Love A Giggle is a good filly in her own right and we’re punting a bit for Group-race black type. She’s won a Listed race on this track and she’ll stay six furlongs, but on all known form she has a bit to find with five or six of them.

Clive Cox, trainer of Miss Kodi

She ran promisingly at Ascot and I hope she’s taken another step forward – I think she has. Apart from a couple of fillies it looks an open Lowther.

Peter Fahey, joint-trainer of Ruby Moon

She’s a nice filly in what is obviously a competitive Lowther. I think the flat track will suit her better than the undulations at Newmarket. She won at Carlisle, which is a fairer track, so we’re looking forward to her.

Sir Kevin Sinfield 7 In 7 Grand Finale Handicap ( 3.00 )

Richard Spencer, trainer of Hawksbill

He's come out of Goodwood in good shape, before which he had two quick runs. He's got a good draw and if things drop right for him he could run a solid race.

Listed British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes ( 4.10 )

David Menuisier, trainer of Ashariba

Newcastle has become something of a specialist track these days and she’s gone there twice and run badly. She’s not easy to place because she’s a Listed winner and has been Listed-placed this year, and she doesn’t handle really fast ground. The Galtres is always a very strong race but I think it comes at the right time for her looking at the forecast.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Morrophore , Without Prejudice and Sunshine Star

Morrophore has had a nice break since winning the Winter Oaks and has been training well into the race. Without Prejudice won very well on her debut and this is a jump in class after that but she deserves to take her chance. Sunshine Star ran very well on her first run at this level at Newmarket last time and a mile and a half around York should suit her well.

Mews Hotel Ossett EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap ( 4.45 )

Karl Burke, trainer of Revels

We’re trying the step back up to seven. He didn’t seem to stay it at Ascot but some good judges have questioned the sire’s record at Royal Ascot and he’s matured really well. He won really well over six at Goodwood and we want to try him back over seven so we know where we’re going, as he has a couple of nice entries next month. He goes there with a chance.

George Boughey has two good chances in the £100,000 nursery on day two of the Ebor meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

George Boughey, trainer of Perfect Nation and Mirzimaan

I’d struggle to split them and the draw is probably kinder to Perfect Nation. They’re two horses who have always worked nicely together. I think they both go there with live each-way chances.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Mia Fantasia

He went past the post on the bridle at Goodwood last time as he could get no run in the straight. He's come out of that in good shape, as you would expect, and he has a reasonable draw.

British EBF Fillies' Handicap ( 5.20 )

Karl Burke, trainer of Lam Yai

I think the rain has persuaded us to run. She’s ready but she’ll definitely improve for a run and as this is only local, she could then turn out for the Fairybridge Stakes at Cork in a couple of weeks.

George Boughey, trainer of Tryst

She’s always worked well, and although it’s a massive step up in grade it’s nice to be back against her own sex. It’s often hard to beat the boys without the weight allowance. She’s got a draw that should allow her to float forward into a prominent position. She’s been training super into this.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Starlight Lass

She's progressive, winning her last two starts in pleasing fashion and we expect her to be competitive off a mark of 87.

Peter Fahey, joint-trainer of Cotai Belle

She’s hard as nails and tries like mad, but just keeps bumping into one. She'll have her day at some stage.

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