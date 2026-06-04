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The sky's the limit - Coolmore aiming to fly high with Oaks favourite named after famous aviator
Coolmore have long named some of their finest talents after famous figures and that is no different with this year’s Betfred Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart.
Her namesake was one of the most famous aviators of the 20th century and became a pioneering figure in the early days of air flight.
Born in Kansas in 1897, she rose to prominence through a series of record-breaking flights at a time when aviation was still in its infancy. Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932, landing in Ireland after a journey of almost 15 hours, an achievement that brought her worldwide recognition, and she was awarded the Flying Cross.
She was widely admired not only for her flying achievements but also for challenging expectations around what women could achieve in sport and adventure during that era. Earhart’s story is perhaps best remembered for its mystery.
In 1937, while attempting to fly around the world with navigator Fred Noonan, she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean near Howland Island.
Despite extensive searches, no conclusive trace of the pair was ever found. Her disappearance remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in aviation history, while her achievements ensured her place as one of the defining figures of early flight.
The Oaks favourite carrying her name will be hoping to fly around Tattenham Corner herself on Friday.
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