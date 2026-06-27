'The raw pace of a smart sprinter' - three horses on the ITV undercard who could be set to mix it in top company

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The Northumberland Plate takes centre stage at Newcastle and there is Group 1 action at the Curragh, but that isn't the whole story because there are several classy performers lining up on ITV at York and on the Newcastle undercard. Our team of experts pinpoint the horses worth keeping a close eye on with regard to the future.

It is a famous trick of the Football Manager series of games that players do not retire, they instead get a new name and start again as promising 16-year-olds. If horses did the same, I would have wondered whether Marvelman is just a regenerated Kinross.

From this time last year, Marvelman made relentless progress, building to a wide-margin win in the Park Stakes at Doncaster in soft ground. He showed bags of speed that day, overracing if anything, and shot clear to win by nearly four lengths.

Kinross won the Park Stakes twice, and after the first victory he specialised in the well-stocked programme over 6f and 7f in the autumn. It helped that he thrived in soft ground, a trait Marvelman seems to share given he has run well twice in heavy ground.

The expectation is that Marvelman will compete in all those same races Kinross used to: the City of York, Prix de la Foret, British Champions Sprint, et cetera. This will be his first run since February, and Kinross used to use this race as a pipe-opener, so there is a small worry he will be rusty.

Seeing how he takes to sprints should be informative either way. He is no doubt good enough if he is ready and copes with the drop in trip.

Keith Melrose

Marvelman 14:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Sprint handicaps at York are often a rich source of future stars, so don't miss this one over 5f that is confined to three-year-olds. There will almost certainly be at least one leading future sprint handicapper in the line-up and the horse who looks most likely to fit that bill is Schrodinger's Cat.

Just take a look at the way the son of Ardad won at Redcar last week because it is not often that you see 5f races being taken in such dominant fashion. Schrodinger's Cat was quickly into stride and able to take the ideal position on the far-side rail before never seeing another rival. He was four and three-quarter lengths clear at the line.

The most impressive thing about his performance was the way he travelled. Oliver Stammers was all but a passenger because Schrodinger's Cat carted him into the lead and showed the sort of raw pace that can only be the trait of a smart sprinter.

He is already rated 90 on the back of that and it might not be too long before he is edging towards 100 judging by his recent rate of progress. Should that be the case it is not difficult to see him making his mark in even better company by the end of the season.

Graeme Rodway

Schrodinger's Cat 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

Any potential future star will come from the top of the market, but Never So Brave has been well below par on his two starts this year and Saber Strike has a bit to prove after disappointing as favourite for the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

Therefore, it could be the proven class of Chicago Critic that comes to the fore.

Beaten just a short head in a Group 2 in Meydan in January, he has produced the highest Racing Post Rating in the field this year and shaped better than the bare result suggests when fourth in the Group 3 Tattenham Corner Stakes at Epsom this month, given he was poorly positioned in a race in which the pace held up.

That form has been well advertised by the winner Ten Bob Tony, who followed up in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

Chicago Critic is arguably better on faster ground and there are enough pace angles to think this will be run to suit.

Harry Wilson

Chicago Critic 14:58 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: J P Murtagh

Read more:

'We calculated it right' - Sir Mark Prescott reckons he's found the key to unlocking the Northumberland Plate

Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks this challenge may suit her even better

Quick turnarounds, a handicap debutant for Ireland's youngest trainer and a potential four-timer - horses to note at the Curragh on Saturday

2026 Northumberland Plate pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender

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