'Thundering On is no bet at the prices' - who do our experts fancy on a superb Saturday featuring the Irish Oaks?

Will Thundering On bounce back in the Irish Oaks ( 4.35 Curragh )?

Phill Anderson, tipster Slower conditions might be key to Thundering On producing her very best, so I’m happy to take her on with unbeaten Sparan Nua . She was given a confident ride when landing the Munster Oaks last time and she still looked a little green, so there could be a fair bit more to come.

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports She was only beaten two lengths by older horses in the Pretty Polly Stakes on ground probably quicker than she wants, so I don’t think a massive bounce-back is required. However, the ground is still going to be quick, so it feels like the race is pretty open.

James Hill, tipster She’s no bet at the prices and you have to be worried about the fast ground. I don’t agree with the price difference between Ribblesdale Stakes one-two Earth Shot and Johanna Walsh. The former needed all of Ascot's home straight to catch Johanna Walsh, despite her being impeded by a loose horse.

Paul Jacobs, six-time naps table winner Amelia Earhart looked all over the shop at Epsom and will be better suited to this more conventional track on quicker ground. Beautify was behind Thundering On in the Pretty Polly Stakes, who I fancy will be suited by the step up in trip here. She gets the value each-way vote.

Maddy Playle, reporter Yes. She looked as if she was going to replicate her Epsom performance at the Curragh last time before emptying dramatically, but she was found to be coughing afterwards. The Oaks form has worked out dreadfully, but she looked a special talent then and she can confirm that.

Thundering On: goes for the Oaks double at the Curragh Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Who wins the Super Sprint ( 3.37 Newbury )?

Phill Anderson Clive Cox has a cracking strike-rate with both two-year-olds and sprinters and it’s a slight surprise he’s yet to win this valuable pot. However, that could change with Sky Secret , who looked speedy when winning at Leicester last time and he should take another step forward.

Peter Donohoe It looks extremely hard to call. We have a mixture of two-year-olds who are open to any amount of improvement, mixed with a few who have run multiple times and probably already shown their best. Henry Candy’s sprinters still deserve respect and Angels Lane may deal with the step up in class on better ground.

James Hill I’ve opted for Vollering on the basis that she will like the fast ground. The only time she has tackled good to firm was on her debut, when she ran out an impressive winner at Redcar. She’s been campaigned like a good horse since and her trainer Archie Watson has a decent record in this.

Paul Jacobs I was really impressed by Bint Archange in the Dragon Stakes but his price has long gone and I can’t understand why Vollering is double his odds after two good runs in France. I shall also be having an each-way bet on Minster Boy at around 20-1 as he showed plenty of promise here last time.

Maddy Playle I liked what Sky Secret did when breaking his maiden at Leicester, when recording a decent Racing Post Rating of 85. He always looked in control but still showed signs of inexperience and expect him to take a big step forward for a trainer who excels with juvenile sprinters.

Who do you like in the Hackwood Stakes ( 3.02 Newbury )?

Phill Anderson He’s not a strong fancy, but Mitbaahy could be overpriced. There were definite signs of a revival at Royal Ascot when fifth in the Wokingham and there’s a chance he’ll come on from that first run since wind surgery. He also has course form in the book and could go close.

Peter Donohoe Cases can be made for plenty. Symbol Of Honour bounced back from two below-par efforts when third in a decent race at Newcastle last time and is a Group 2 winner. Soldier’s Tree is on the up with two excellent runs for James Owen and looks certain to give his running.

James Hill, I’m happy to go with Soldier’s Tree , but this feels very trappy. Binhareer, who was arguably a shade unlucky in the Wokingham, can win a decent prize, but he’d prefer slower ground, and Soldier’s Tree, who finished ahead of him at Royal Ascot, has looked an improved performer since moving to James Owen.

Paul Jacobs Jasour has been a cliff horse for me and he has claims on last year’s July Cup form. However, I much prefer the very lightly raced five-year-old Soldier’s Tree , who finished ahead of Binhareer and Mitbaahy in the Wokingham. He has progressive Racing Post Ratings and can take another step forward.

Maddy Playle I’m happy to take on Binhareer because he isn’t straightforward. I’ve always been a Song Of The Clyde fan, but Soldier’s Tree makes even more appeal after finishing third in the Wokingham off a mark of 107. He wasn’t far behind Almeraq and had Prince Of India (subsequent July Cup sixth) behind him on his previous start at Salisbury, too.

Does anything catch your eye in the ITV races at Market Rasen?

Phill Anderson Mahons Glory loves decent ground and he could be hard to pass if he gets into a rhythm out in front in the Summer Plate (2.45 ). He took his form figures to 221 over this course and distance last month and should be in the mix again with just a 4lb rise to cope with.

Peter Donohoe Baltic Bird in the Summer Plate (2.45 ) doesn’t look like he has shown his best over fences as of yet. There have been multiple signs of ability though, and off a mark 121 with a 5lb claimer on board, he could go well at a decent price.

James Hill Moon Chime can go very well in the Summer Hurdle (2.10 ). He’s looked an improved performer in a tongue-tie, and will effectively be running off 2lb lower than in this race last year, when he would’ve finished much closer but for missing the last. I’m with the Irish raider Baltic Bird for owner-trainer Bill Durkan in the Summer Plate (2.45 ).

Paul Jacobs There will be loads of pace in the Summer Handicap Hurdle (2.10 ) and that could suit Squeezebox , who was given a confident waiting ride by Stan Sheppard at Southwell. This is markedly more difficult but we have yet to see the best of him and a mark of 119 should be well within his range.

Maddy Playle Louis Veron has caught people’s eyes in the Summer Hurdle (2.10 ), but he’s got to give 10lb to Mojito Des Mottes , who was the moral winner at Ascot when last seen and could quite easily be a stone well-in. The four-year-old could end up being another handicap job for Ben Pauling and JP McManus.

Ben Pauling: Maddy Playle fancies his runner in the Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Give us another to follow this weekend

Phill Anderson I’m tempted to give K Sarra another chance at Newmarket (3.05 ) after disappointing in the Oaks. Her brother (Pride Of Arras) was at his best on quick ground, so conditions were probably against her at Epsom and her eyecatching effort in the Musidora is still fresh in the memory.

Peter Donohoe In the concluding 1m2f handicap (8.43 ) at Nottingham on Saturday evening, Woodstock City should strip fitter for his comeback run. He drops into class 5 company and should be winning soon enough.

James Hill At Cartmel, High Dancer (3.47 ) can follow up last month's Hexham victory. He’s progressed since fitted with cheekpieces and this step up in trip can help him overcome a 4lb rise. He’s won over 2m5f in the past, so should have plenty of stamina to call on.

Paul Jacobs I have been waiting for Naga to step up to a mile and a half and she gets the chance for the first time in the Aphrodite Stakes (3.05 Newmarket ). I loved the way she knuckled down in the closing stages when fourth to Estrange at Carlisle and the extra yardage will be hugely in her favour.

Maddy Playle Manaar , a half-sister to Dubai Honour, goes for round two with Miss Scott in the 1m2f fillies’ novice (4.12 ) at Newbury and I expect she will confirm the form. The other filly had an extra run under her belt last time and, given how patient William Haggas is with his horses, Manaar can come forward significantly.

Who should we look out for on Sunday?

Phill Anderson It was a significant step back in the right direction from Audience at Leopardstown last month and he may be capable of landing the Minstrel Stakes (3.15 ) at the Curragh. He’s unlikely to face much competition for the lead in this small field and seven furlongs on quick ground is ideal for him.

Peter Donohoe At the Curragh, Al Riffa is the standout to win another Curragh Cup (4.25 ). The trip looked like a stretch in the Ascot Gold Cup and he should take plenty of beating.

James Hill Roarin’ Success in the closing mares’ handicap hurdle (5.08 ) at Stratford on Sunday. She’s up 4lb for her track success last month, but she did really well to win as she was behind at the last, yet she and the second scooted clear up the run-in. She’ll have no problem with the extra two furlongs on that evidence.

Paul Jacobs Although softer ground would undoubtedly help, old Pisanello is too hard to ignore in a 1m1f handicap at Redcar on Sunday (5.17 ). With plenty of pace on, this could be run perfectly for him and I fancy him to record a first win in over two years.

Maddy Playle I’d be interested in Tennessee Stud in the Curragh Cup (4.25 ) as he has untapped potential as a four-year-old. On the same card, you have to cheer on the course legend Big Gossey in the Minstrel Stakes (3.15 ), while I suspect Brosnan Racing are looking to Galway with their multiple Grade 1-winning chaser Solness (5.30 ).

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