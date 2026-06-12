'I can’t see him getting beaten' - strong views on the weekend's racing and Royal Ascot

York’s Macmillan Sprint Handicap ( 3.35 ) is the day’s big betting race. Who wins it?

Phill Anderson, tipster I’m prepared to give Alaminos another chance after he was turned over at Chester’s May meeting at short odds. The Pinatubo colt was particularly unlucky at Pontefract on his seasonal return when leaving the impression that he’s still learning on the job and I can forgive any horse for not performing on the Roodee.

Shelley Birkett, joint-trainer I like Red Spells Danger , who looks a rapidly improving type for Tim Easterby. He will have to cope with a 10lb hike following his easy win at Hamilton last time, but he is well weighted. This would be a very light weight for David Allan to do, which I think is a sign of the stable's confidence.

Jonathan Gatenby, William Hill I wouldn’t want to be drawn in the very high numbers so Red Spells Danger from stall nine appeals for local trainer Tim Easterby. He was raised 10lb for winning a competitive Hamilton Sunday Series race last time, but that won’t be enough to stop him if he’s improved again since then. Thunder Call and Advertised are also both worthy of consideration from low stalls.

Richard Hoiles, commentator As I backed him at a big price for the Commonwealth Cup, I will stick with Five Ways . His reappearance at Newmarket was decent, but he was clearly no match (and a bit below par) behind Venetian Sun at Haydock last month. There looks to be plenty of pace around him in stall 17 and hopefully his class can tell.

Harry March, analyst Thunder Call displayed a nice turn of foot when winning at Kempton last month and his opening mark could underestimate him. The form of that race isn’t overly strong, but he was impressive and his pedigree suggests he could have more to offer being a close relation to connections’ 2019 Craven winner Skardu.

Five Ways: can he defy top weight in Saturday's feature? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Are you with or against Words Of Truth in the Scurry Stakes ( 2.42 )?

Phill Anderson I’m not convinced he’s going to be a 5f horse and his stablemate could be the one to side with. Military Code was only narrowly denied over course and distance last season and was a bit unlucky not to pick off Revival Power at York when last seen, paying the price for a slow start. That form has worked out nicely and his rider Billy Loughnane has had 29 winners from 61 rides for the yard.

Shelley Birkett ⁠I can’t see Words Of Truth getting beaten, provided he is fit from his recent layoff. He looks the classiest in the field, having won the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes as a juvenile last year. He's from a powerhouse stable in Charlie Appleby's, and the trainer has booked champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Jonathan Gatenby I think we will take our chances trying to get him beat. While he has the best form at present, the 5lb penalty won’t make things easy. At the likely prices I prefer Poatan each-way. He ran well in a competitive sales race at the St Leger meeting and is capable of more as a three-year-old.

Richard Hoiles Against. The yard is still running so few horses that I am not yet fully convinced they are fully back firing, so anything short in the market makes me wary. That would apply to Military Code as well, so Manatee Mehmas , who has come a long way in a short space of time, could be the improver, and I would prefer that angle.

Harry March The drop to 5f is a concern so I'm against. I’d rather take a chance on Lady Youmzain each-way. She won her first two starts in fine style and did best of the low draws when third in the Cecil Frail over 6f last time. She seems to have enough speed to cope with the drop back in trip and remains unexposed.

Will anyone stop Al Qareem in the Grand Cup ( 3.00 )?

Phill Anderson As short-priced favourites go, Al Qareem looks rock-solid despite having to give weight away and, if anything, he’s a bigger price than I expected. Last year’s running looked stronger on paper and he followed that win up with another course-and-distance success in a Group 3. While he disappointed at Chester last time, he got involved in a pace duel early and is just the type to bounce straight back dropping in class.

Shelley Birkett ⁠I would take him on and am going to do so with Epic Poet . He is ultra-consistent, stays well and we know he goes nicely at this track, having been a good third in the Yorkshire Cup at the Dante meeting. Ryan Moore is an interesting jockey booking by David O'Meara, too.

Ryan Moore: rides Epic Poet in the Grand Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Jonathan Gatenby He will be very hard to beat over a course and distance he loves. If anyone can deny him it will be Mount Atlas , who came close at Musselburgh over Easter and has since enhanced his form behind Jan Brueghel at Chester. Gregory is likely to need this, and while Epic Poet has Ryan Moore on board for the first time, he has looked a bit one-paced recently.

Richard Hoiles Epic Poet and Mount Atlas are very worthy adversaries, but the longer straight here brings Al Qareem’s battling qualities into play and history has shown that he really relishes a tussle. Clifford Lee has won nine times on him and they are a dangerous duo to oppose.

Harry March He needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort at Chester and I’d prefer to be with Mount Atlas , who has returned from his winter break at the top of his game. He was beaten by Al Qareem at Musselburgh on soft ground, but he doesn’t have much to find to reverse those placings and could still have a bit more to offer.

Does anything else catch your eye on the ITV races?

Phill Anderson With Jack Channon’s yard really starting to hit form, Hot Cash (3.17 ) looks a bit overpriced at double figures at Sandown. He arrives on the back of a career best, when beaten a length at Epsom last week where he didn’t seem to be in love with the camber in the final couple of furlongs, and a stiffer test on a more conventional track could be right up his street.

Shelley Birkett Bolo Neighs runs in the 6f handicap at Chester (1.35 ) and he has come back to a more workable handicap rating and is drawn well in stall three on a tricky track. He appreciated a return to turf last time when winning at Ascot, and this also looks like an easier assignment than he has had of late.

Jonathan Gatenby A William Haggas treble? Extremely Zain could be very well handicapped in York's 2.25 . He was given a speculative entry in the Sussex Stakes earlier in the week. Masked Warrior makes his handicap debut from a good draw in the 2.10 at Chester, and High Degree (3.17 Sandown ) only found the classy Hand Of God too good last time out.

Richard Hoiles Chillingham (1.50 York ) was second past the post in the Queen Mother's Cup last year off a 6lb higher mark. He changed hands last October and went to Micky Hammond, for whom his jockey Becky Smith has the majority of her rides, so this may well be a long-term target. He is not straightforward, but has run some decent races at the track off higher ratings.

Harry March I wouldn’t be surprised to see Daydreama bounce back to some form in the 7f handicap at York (2.25 ). He was disappointing over a mile at Carlisle last time, but his two best efforts have been over this course and distance, including when runner-up to the well-handicapped Startled last month.

Give us another to follow this weekend

Phill Anderson I’m going to give Percy Shelley one last chance in Sandown’s finale (5.07 ), with champion jockey Oisin Murphy taking over for the first time. He didn’t get cover for long enough when last seen on the Flat at Goodwood, but the stiff finish at Sandown could play to his strengths if they go hard enough and James Owen’s yard could hardly be in better form.

Shelley Birkett Mohaaraj goes in the 1m1f handicap at Sandown (1.32 ) and has a really progressive profile. The extra furlong he runs over should suit, and it's not the most competitive race that trainer Richard Hughes has found. His Kempton race has produced a few winners and he would not have to improve much to take this.

Jonathan Gatenby I could have picked an easier race than the 22-runner 5.25 at York, but I like a couple in this. Rousing Encore didn’t get much luck over course and distance at the Dante meeting and should go close from 2lb lower, while old-timer Woven has caught the eye finishing like a train on both starts this season and can run well at a decent price.

Richard Hoiles Impartiality (3.23 Chester ) could be suited by the likely strong pace set by Lexington Jet and Pride Of Donegal. He is a confirmed hold-up horse so the inside gate is not quite the advantage it could be, but he has won at the track previously and the yard is in excellent form.

Harry March Rousing Encore is well suited to big-field sprints and he could go well in the 6f handicap at York (5.25 ). He was unfortunate not to finish closer over course and distance at the Dante meeting and shaped well when fourth at Carlisle, coming from further back than the first three home. Hopefully he’s drawn in the right place.

Who is your strongest fancy at Royal Ascot next week?

Phill Anderson I like the look of Docklands back at his favourite venue in the Queen Anne (2.30 ) on Tuesday. Having shown he retains his ability on his seasonal return at Doncaster, he then went close in the Champions Mile at Sha Tin last time. He’s now back at the venue he’s recorded his three highest Racing Post Ratings, and this running doesn’t look any tougher than last year’s race.

Shelley Birkett I cannot wait for Royal Ascot and I think Bow Echo has to be the strongest fancy of the week in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20 ) on Tuesday – he's the banker. He's done nothing but improve all year and never looked in any trouble in the 2,000 Guineas. He can crown himself the leading three-year-old miler.

Bow Echo (right): Shelley Birkett cannot see past the 2,000 Guineas winner in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jonathan Gatenby It’s in a handicap but it’s an obvious one. Willie Mullins’ Reaching High was a massive eyecatcher when getting no run in the Ascot Stakes (5.00 Tuesday ) last year and I can’t see why he won’t be going very close again from the same mark 12 months on and give us a royal winner on the first day.

Richard Hoiles Limestone in the Queen's Vase (3.05 ) on Wednesday has a nice progressive profile and looks certain to stay the trip well. He got a very well-judged ride last time and I think he can be a player in the St Leger, so this looks his chance to prove it.

Harry March It’s quite boring, but Venetian Sun in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05 ) on Friday. She was a non-stayer in the 1,000 Guineas, but showed her class when bolting up in the Sandy Lane at Haydock, taking her record over 6f to 4-4. She will take plenty of stopping and I don’t see any need to overcomplicate it.

Read more . . .

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