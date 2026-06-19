'Kalpana is right up against it' - our top panel give their strongest views on the final day of Royal Ascot

Are you with or against Australian sprint star Joliestar in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes ( 3.40 )?

Phill Anderson, tipster You never know how horses are going to travel over from Australia and I’m happy to take her on with Kind Of Blue . He wasn’t at his best last season, but his reappearance at York was highly encouraging and we know how well suited he is to Ascot. With James Fanshawe’s runners going well, including a near miss this week, he can outrun his odds.

Paul Jacobs, six-time naps table winner I'm against her as she has shown a tendency to race with the choke out. I'm sure Almeraq has a big pot in him, but give in the ground is important to him. I'll have an each-way play on Lake Forest , despite his draw in stall one. He has plenty of pace on his side and I've always thought a stiff six furlongs is his forte.

Laura King, broadcaster I'm with her. Australian sprinters are generally better than the Europeans and she's won five Group 1 races, which isn't to be sniffed at. I'd fear one of the Japanese horses, Lugal, though. The ground will suit him much better than it did in when he ran in Dubai.

Jamie McBride, William Hill I'm marginally against her. She has the best recent form on offer but not by a huge amount. It's a big ask for a filly to travel across the world and run very close to her best. At the prices, I prefer Powerful Glory , I expect him to take a big step forward from his Curragh reappearance run.

Ainsley Scorah, Racing Post handicapper Unequivocally with. Had I been asked on Monday evening, I’d have been a little more measured in my response. Her recent form with Overpass got a massive boost on Tuesday, confirming our worst fears – the Australians really are better than the Europeans at sprinting.

Is Kalpana one that favourite-backers can rely on in the Hardwicke ( 3.05 )?

Phill Anderson I think she would ideally prefer a slower surface. With Jan Brueghel having a tough race at Epsom just two weeks ago, Goliath could be the one to give her most to think about. He was runner-up in this in 2024 before a career-best success in the King George and he easily won a Group 2 at Chantilly last time.

Paul Jacobs She has solid claims, but this looks a seriously deep running with plenty of pace on. That should help Ethical Diamond and Giavellotto, but I’m taking a chance on Best Secret , who’s better suited by this scenario than the stop-start style of French racing and is open to significant improvement.

Laura King It's a very strong race and a Group 1 in all but name, so I can't be too confident at the prices. Goliath could give her something to think about after he bounced back to win a Group 2 in France last time. Dual Derby winner Lambourn is tempting at a double-figure price, while Giavellotto has beaten her before, too.

Goliath: a host of our panelists think he can win the Hardwicke Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Jamie McBride I think she is. It's a good running with plenty of depth, but I thought it was a sneakily good reappearance effort under a penalty at Newbury, and I don't have much enthusiasm for taking her on at a track she loves.

Ainsley Scorah Calandagan isn’t here to beat Kalpana, but his trainer is. Goliath posted his best effort since 2024 on Racing Post Ratings in a Group 2 at Chantilly. If he repeats what he did last time he was at Ascot, winning the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Kalpana will be up against it.

Who is your best bet for a typically tricky Wokingham Handicap ( 5.00 )?

Phill Anderson We’ve seen Ascot form come to the fore plenty this week and Apollo One looks overpriced, provided the stands’ side rail remains the place to be. He’s become dangerously well treated on his form from the back end of last season and his career best effort came over this course and distance.

Paul Jacobs Double Rush could still be feasibly handicapped and is well drawn, but is too short a price. I’m interested in last year’s fourth Completely Random, despite two moderate runs, and he’ll be my back-up wager, but this race is made for Heathcliff . I feel this has been the long-term plan and he should get a nice tow on the stands’ side.

Laura King I'm not sure I've ever got this race right! It's so hard, given how big the field is going to be. Run Boy Run was a winner at Meydan in the winter and is back down in grade. He also gets his ground and loves these handicaps, having won last year's Ayr Gold Cup. He looks a big price at 40-1.

Jamie McBride In an ideal world, he would be drawn higher, but from stall 13 hopefully Jamie Spencer can work a trip out for the well in Ten Pounds . He was third last year and ran a nice prep for this over 5f at Carlisle last time. If the draw bias proves less of a factor, I'd also be keen on backing Royal Zabeel.

Ainsley Scorah Ten Pounds . He’s 3lb well in and 3lb better off than he was last year, when only half a length back in third. It hasn’t been the most straightforward season for him so far, but the cheekpieces did the trick for Carlisle’s stiff 5f last time, where he produced his best since moving to Joey Ramsden.

Give us another horse to look out for on the final afternoon at Royal Ascot

Phill Anderson With most bookmakers paying four places, America Queen looks overpriced in the Jersey (4.20 ). She hasn’t won since her wildly impressive debut, but she was only just over two lengths behind True Love in the Cheveley Park and ran a huge race in the Nell Gwyn despite racing too close to a strong pace.

Paul Jacobs Lost Boys should make the market for the each-way players in the Golden Gates Handicap (5.35 ), so I've jumped on Princling . He still looked in need of the experience over a mile at Carlisle last time, only getting the message inside the final stages. He’ll relish the extra yardage and if getting the breaks, he's the best bet on the card.

Laura King Realistically, I can't see him winning, but it's great that the veteran Danish trainer Bent Olsen bravely goes for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes with Great Wish . He won a strong race in Dubai and wasn't beaten far in the Al Quoz Sprint either. He could outrun his odds.

Jamie McBride Again, the draw could have been kinder, but the vibes have suggested Ez Tina is very much the pick of the Wesley Ward juveniles and goes in the Norfolk Stakes (2.30 ). The performance of Ruiva earlier in the week would offer plenty of encouragement, and an 85 Beyer speed figure on debut marks her out as well above average.

Ainsley Scorah Flight Signal in the Norfolk Stakes (2.30 ). He won cosily at Bath on his debut, beating two that have appeared here this week. On The Queue Tee was way down the field in the Windsor Castle, but Jaan Ki Tukri was a respectable ninth in the Coventry. It’s a nod to the form in itself that three runners from that field of five have ended up at Royal Ascot.

Which horse has gone in your notebook this week?

Phill Anderson George Boughey suggested that Rosy Affair was going to run a big race in the King Charles III Stakes and she did just that with a close fourth. You can mark that career best effort up, as she did best of those from the bottom half of the draw. In what is a weak division domestically, I can see her being a threat at the highest level.

Paul Jacobs I thought Victorious looked all class in the Queen Mary and looks set to shine at a higher level over much further. My dark horse is Whispering Moon. They went a stride too quick for him in the Chesham and when asked for his effort, he had nowhere to go. He’s well regarded and should pick up a nice prize over a mile on good ground.

Victorious: Queen Mary winner is expected to thrive in Group 1s Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Laura King He's already a Group 1 winner, but I thought Opera Ballo ran a brilliant race from the front when third in the Queen Anne Stakes. Charlie Appleby is excellent at finding some Group 1 targets abroad and if he was to go that way with Opera Ballo, I think he could mop them up.

Jamie McBride Dance In The Storm hasn't had the rub of the green on her last couple of starts, including in the Buckingham Palace Stakes. If she were to take up her entry in the Bunbury Cup, then current quotes of 33-1 would look very big indeed.

Ainsley Scorah Velozee , who was eighth in the Queen Mary. She travelled strongly before being short of room for what seemed like an age. It was a really strong running, exemplified by it being the best time for a decade. Her first attempt at six furlongs didn’t go to plan, but I suspect she’ll improve again when back up in trip.

Can anything beat Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Ombudsman this season? Who?

Phill Anderson I won’t be in a rush to take him on if he stays at 1m2f. He’s going to be very hard to beat in his Juddmonte International defence and Calandagan probably has enough options at 1m4f not to take him on. He's the only one Ombudsman has to worry about in this division currently.

Paul Jacobs He'll be nearly impossible to beat with a fast pace on quick ground and I suspect he will be kept to that set-up. Gethin made him pull out the stops in the Brigadier Gerard and may have another shot in the Eclipse, where I hope that Precise is allowed to take her chance as a stiff mile and a quarter could be her calling.

Laura King Any horse is beatable, and he would be vulnerable to Calandagan if they went 1m4f, but it doesn't sound as if that will happen. If they stick to a route of the Juddmonte, perhaps the Irish Champion Stakes and then the Champion Stakes, then I think he will be very hard to topple. He's phenomenal.

Jamie McBride I'm not sure I have seen a three-year-old capable of lowering his colours. Obviously, Calandagan beat him fair and square on British Champions Day last season and if the Francis Graffard-trained star can bounce back from his run in the Coronation Cup, he would have as good a chance as any if they meet again.

Ainsley Scorah I’ve been boring everyone I meet for the last year, telling them that Ka Ying Rising is the world’s best racehorse. Those conversations won’t stop, but at least there’s a different name now. You have to go back to 2007 to find a winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes with a Racing Post Rating of 133. Nothing can touch him.

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