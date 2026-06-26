'I'm chuffed you can get 16-1 about this one' - best bets for the weekend action from our top punting panel

It’s Plate day at Newcastle. Who wins the big one ( 3.15 )?

James Knight, Coral I like Ride The Thunder . His career to date has been a story of progression and he has taken a small step forward with each run every time he has stepped up in trip. On his last couple of starts he ran into the hugely progressive Valiancy and performed with great credit on both occasions while looking very much like this 2m trip would suit. I don't think it will take much more improvement for him to be right in the shake-up here.

Keith Melrose, betting editor I am fairly keen on Bahadur at a big price. He is the right sort of progressive four-year-old you want in this race and did not have much of a race at Royal Ascot last week because he never got a proper run. His draw is good and William Buick is up. Buick cannot buy a winner for Charlie Appleby right now, but maybe he can have one for Sean Woods.

Adele Mulrennan, ITV Racing pundit I've gone for Team Player each-way. He's an improver for Ewan Whillans and I don't think he ran badly in the Chester Cup from a wide draw. It probably wasn't encouraging that Greg [Fairley] had to get after him, but they've put cheekpieces on here. He looks to have a good draw and Whillans seems to do well with the horses he's got.

Jonny Pearson, handicapper Team Player has been progressive this year, including a win over the course and distance in February. He put up a career-best effort in the Chester Cup last time despite the race not being run to suit. Off the same mark here, this could be a big win for jockey Greg Fairley.

Johnny Ward, Racing TV pundit A tentative vote for Zanndabad , who won on his last visit to the course. He is a feasible winner on overall form and would be a notable one with 57-year-old Niall McCullagh taking the ride.

Team Player: a popular pick in the Northumberland Plate Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Who takes your eye in the Chipchase Stakes ( 2.10 ) there?

James Knight Diligent Harry is definitely the solid one. He won this prize under an excellent Saffie Osborne ride last year, and I see no reason why he won't go very well again, especially as the track seems to be playing well for front-runners at the moment. I'm also fascinated by Heavenly Heather . It is easy to think she was flattered by her King Charles sixth at Royal Ascot last week, but she goes really well at Newcastle and I might save on her.

Keith Melrose It is an interesting one because so few of these are recognised sprinters. The one who jumps out at me is Marvelman , who is reminiscent of Kinross in that he is a speedy 7f horse who acts on softer ground. Maybe that means this run will just be to blow off the cobwebs ahead of an autumn campaign, but I might pay to find out.

Adele Mulrennan Diligent Harry is at his best on the all-weather, but there are a couple of newbies in there. Marvelman has got to give a penalty away for winning a Group 2 at Doncaster last year, but if the track rides slow then it will suit him. He should handle the drop down in trip because he travels well in his races. He's still very fresh and looked talented last year.

Jonny Pearson A typically competitive sprint and one where a high draw is likely to be beneficial. Poet Master must have outstanding claims from stall 11 provided he handles the surface. His form a couple of years ago over 7f at the Curragh is the best on offer, and most recently he ran well behind Ten Bob Tony at Epsom. This stiff 6f looks sure to suit and he can return to winning ways.

Johnny Ward Heathcliff is a bit of an all-weather specialist, and if he can be smuggled into the race he is interesting at the prices in a very open contest.

Never So Brave or Saber Strike in the Criterion Stakes ( 2.58 ) at York?

James Knight I'm not that tempted by either of the front pair, as in both cases you are taking a short price about a horse who disappointed last time. Under normal circumstances I would prefer Never So Brave, as he is the horse with proven Group 1 form over this course and distance, but it seems odd William Haggas is backing up Saber Strike so soon after Royal Ascot. He simply does not overface his good horses and must be anticipating a much better run here.

Keith Melrose I would want the front two in the market to be a lot further apart on price before rolling the dice on the unexposed Saber Strike. Never So Brave is a Group 1 winner over course and distance and is likely working his way back to another bid at the City of York in a couple of months. He should be ready enough.

Adele Mulrennan Never So Brave . He's probably got excuses for his defeats this year. He was very keen on his first start and was also a little bit keen at Epsom. The step back to 7f will suit him and he was a big improver last year. Now that he's a couple of runs under his belt, I'm hoping the freshness is out of him. Hopefully Qirat will go a good gallop so he has one to aim at.

Jonny Pearson It isn’t a race I’m going to be having a bet in, but Never So Brave , having won a Group 1 over the course and distance last year, deserves to be favourite and is the most likely winner. Saber Strike has potential and there is every chance he can progress into a good horse, but he has a long way to go to be matching the level of form Never So Brave has reached.

Johnny Ward I would not be mad keen on either, having been disappointed by Saber Strike at Royal Ascot. But backing something else in the race means you need one or both of them to underperform again.

Give us another to watch on ITV

James Knight Our Cody can run well in the 2.25 at York. She travelled as well as anything early on in the Scurry Stakes at Sandown last time and, despite being a little short of room, ended up running above this mark. The sixth, Argentine Tango, has already come out and franked that form by winning a Listed race at Ayr, and Our Cody looks to have a nice set-up here to do likewise as she is drawn low and near the speedy Naana's Shadow, who should give her a good tow into the race.

Keith Melrose I was chuffed to be able to back Mighty Magnus at 16-1 for the 2.25 at York. He looks a classic, slow-developing Michael Dods sprinter and won well at Musselburgh three weeks ago despite doing plenty wrong. The lightning-fast Naana's Shadow is right next door and should give him something to aim at.

Adele Mulrennan I like Power Fizz in the 3.45 at Newcastle. He looks a big improver and has the right type of profile. He's 2-2 on the all-weather and, interestingly, they have kept him fresh since he won impressively over course and distance in March. That was after 307 days off and being gelded. He's got the pedigree to suggest he can be a Pattern performer.

Jonny Pearson Sergeant Wilko runs in the 1.40 at Newcastle and is having just his second start over 7f. There are slight doubts about how well he will stay and whether his front-running style might catch him out, but from a good draw in stall 13, he should have a good chance of winning if Sam James can get him into a nice rhythm and get the fractions right.

Johnny Ward Shrimp Shady has plenty going for him in the Vase (2.40 ) and I like that he is unexposed at the distance.

Who do you like away from the ITV cameras?

James Knight Hallo Spaceboy looks to have an excellent chance in York's 4.15 . He travelled like the best horse at Ascot last time and probably hit the front a touch too soon, just getting reeled in late on in a race that was run in a strong time. This slightly easier track will surely suit and I think a similar effort would be good enough to win.

Keith Melrose I am not expecting much of a price as she is drawn one at Chester, but Ruby's Angel (3.03 ) has already won from the car park on the Roodee this year and can be forgiven her outing in a hot race at York last time.

Adele Mulrennan I like Estrange in the Pretty Polly Stakes (3.55 Curragh ). Thundering On was impressive when she won the Oaks, but Estrange is pretty rock-solid. The form of her Carlisle win has worked out – the third won at Pontefract – and she looks stronger this year. She's got to give plenty of weight away to the three-year-olds, but deserves to win a Group 1.

Jonny Pearson The 5.05 at the Curragh is a competitive handicap, but the one who has caught my eye is The Piper’s Call . He had two solid runs as a two-year-old and won well on his reappearance, when he would have needed the outing. He should step forward again and look to hold strong claims.

Johnny Ward Saturday looks the pick of the Curragh's three days punting-wise, with The Piper's Call (5.05 ) bidding to prove he is a handicap blot and Cooley's Mist (4.30 ) attempting to enhance his rider’s insanely good strike-rate in their respective handicaps.

What’s your verdict on the Irish Derby ( 4.35 ) at the Curragh on Sunday?

James Knight The Derby didn't strike as a particularly strong running so I'd be keen to oppose all of the runners (and the non-runner) from that race. The obvious alternative is the unbeaten Raaheeb who, unlike his rivals, we still don't really know where his ceiling is, and being a Sea The Stars full brother to Baaeed you'd have to hope there is room for further improvement, especially on the sound surface he will get on Sunday.

Keith Melrose A small bet on Raaheeb looks the order of the day. I was ready to back him for the Derby before he was ruled out, so good did he look at Sandown. It is a small bet because the Ballydoyle chosen one has an awful knack of winning the Irish Derby, but Benvenuto Cellini is so short.

Adele Mulrennan James J Braddock got himself into a right fizz at Epsom, and I thought he ran well considering he was in such a mess at the start. I think they are going to change his routine a little bit in the paddock beforehand this time, and he's got a solid chance. He stays well, is super-talented and handles various ground. If he can cope with the prelims better than Epsom then he'll run a big race.

Jonny Pearson Following the Derby, Christmas Day is the most likely winner. You can point to the ground and the stalls debacle, but he was still a good winner of the race. Of those who can run well at a bigger price, Shaihaan has some useful form and, providing he can improve on his third to Causeway last time, has a chance of making the frame.

Johnny Ward Marginal preference is for Benvenuto Cellini over the fascinating Raaheeb on the likely good ground. I can't really see anything else winning it if conditions are good or better.

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