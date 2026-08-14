'He's dangerously well-in' - Matt Williams, Richard Hoiles and more with their best weekend bets and ante-post York punts

Who wins the Hungerford Stakes (3.10 Newbury )?

Olly Eden, deputy weeklies editor This could get quite tactical, which could play into the hands of front-runner Witness Stand . His head defeat to Ten Bob Tony at Epsom in June reads particularly well now and he was beaten only by two closers in the Lennox at Goodwood last time. He finished runner-up to the top-class More Thunder in this event last season under a 3lb penalty and doesn't carry that burden this time around.

James Hill, tipster Never So Brave looks a vulnerable favourite given what we’ve seen from him this season, and with question marks about many of his rivals, Witness Stand is the clear solid option. He finished second to More Thunder in this event 12 months ago and comes here off the back of another good effort, when third in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood. Summer seems to be the best time to catch him.

Richard Hoiles, commentator In an open renewal it might be worth chancing Symbol Of Honour 's stamina given his course record and ability to handle fast ground. He'll need his challenge delaying a little longer as he got run down over seven furlongs as a juvenile at Doncaster when he committed early but the fact he tried that distance as a two-year-old lends hope that connections expect him to be effective at this distance.

Symbol Of Honour, Coppull and Never So Brave are the market leaders for the Hungerford

Jonny Simpson, William Hill I’ll be siding with Prince Of India at the prices after being a touch unlucky in the July Cup. The step up to seven furlongs could really suit him having run through the line strongly over six on several occasions. Never So Brave makes the market here and looks beatable based on this season's form.

Matt Williams, professional punter Never So Brave would have been a strong fancy if he hadn't stopped off for the Sussex Stakes en route. His best form's good enough to put his rivals away, comfortably, and seven furlongs on fast ground, means he's still part of the plan, but I need a back up. Coppull, unproven over seven furlongs, is worth a try at the distance, but he can hang. Sukanya (the back up) won the Fred Darling over course and distance earlier in the season, and I'd be in a forgiving mood, dropping back to seven furlongs.

Who do you like in the Great St Wilfrid ( 3.25 Ripon )?



Olly Eden Eye Of Dubai 's a risky proposition given his low draw and preference for softer ground, but could be worth chancing at decent odds. He boasts course-and-distance form figures of 121 and has now dropped 2lb below his last winning mark. His whole season's been geared around this race and he tends to thrive during the second half of the campaign.

James Hill There looks to be more pace among the low numbers, but if there's any bias towards the stands’ side then Dark Cloud Rising would have to go very close, you’d think. David O’Meara’s runners always tend to peak around the Ebor meeting and this is his only contender. Dark Cloud Rising’s a win and a second from two starts on this tricky track and looks to have been laid out for the prize.

Richard Hoiles It's a strange race weights wise with the presence of Aramram looking to set it up nicely for Fast Track Harry who may well've expected to carry more weight given his rating. As a result there are several off unusually low weights at the bottom with the potential to have to carry a couple of lb extra. It's resulted in the consolation race having a bigger field and reduces the chance of a split and Jack Nicholls will have options from his middle stall.

Jonny Simpson Khafiz has caught the eye on his last two runs for Rogel Fell. He was too keen over a mile at York, then got a typical Chester trip over seven furlongs finishing really strongly from a poor position. This drop to sprinting could unlock more ability and any double-figure odds look a fair each-way bet.

Matt Williams The turnout is disappointing, for starters, and I don't think much of a lot of what's turned up. Khafiz hasn't tried six furlongs since his debut run way back, and there's a chance he's better at seven furlongs, especially if he's slowly away from the stalls, which hampered his chances at Chester last time. There's no doubt he's well handicapped on the pick of his form, and at about 10-1, worth a swing.

Are you with Dubai Honour in the Geoffrey Freer (1.25 Newbury )?

Olly Eden This looks much easier than it did at the five-day stage but I'd still rather be against him, given he's an eight-year-old, is unproven over the distance and is returning from a 126-day break. Preference is for the consistent Tabletalk , who seems certain to run his race and is weighted to reverse form with Mount Atlas from their clash at York last month. Reapplied cheekpieces could eke out further improvement.

James Hill He’s a dual Group 1 winner who’s 6lb clear on official ratings, so is obviously the one to beat. That said, backing an eight-year-old having his first start in 241 days would never be my thing. The trouble is finding something else to beat him. I suppose Tabletalk would be the most likely. He's now finished second in four Group races so this could represent a good opportunity.

Richard Hoiles On balance I'm with him mainly in terms of class and the fact he has no penalty outweighing any stamina doubts. Mount Atlas and Tabletalk are closely matched on several lines of form and even though the Australian Group 1 races Dubai Honour has contested aren't as strong as their European counterparts they still represent form that potentially places his level above that pair.

Dubai Honour hasn't raced in Britain since 2024 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jonny Simpson I’m a big fan of Dubai Honour, any horse who can mix it at the top-level around the world needs plenty of respect. However, on this occasion I’m keen to take him on. He’s now eight and is coming off a long break since his latest run in Australia. He’s going slightly up in distance and faces a couple of race-fit rivals in Mount Atlas and Tabletalk, plus Gamrai looks a big improver.

Matt Williams Look at some of the names on Dubai Honour's CV, if he's not beating them, he's been a worthy opponent, but this isn't a place splinters can exist, and I reckon I have enough running for me to justify taking him on. He's old, he's been around, he's actually unproven at the distance as well and while I understand his position in the betting, 7-4, really? If I'm wrong, I'll find enjoyment in seeing him win.

Does anything else take your eye on Saturday?

Olly Eden Rhythm N Hooves (1.55 Newbury ) beat a pair of horses now rated 13lb and 10lb higher in this race last season, while he's now 9lb lower. He was much better than eighth suggests at Ascot last time when poorly positioned. Scoville (2.35 Newbury ) fared best of those up with the pace when seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup and his Goodwood flop can be excused. This drop in distance should suit.

James Hill I think Scoville ’s the best bet of the day in Newbury’s 7f handicap (2.35 ). Money's come for him since declaration time on Thursday and he’s got plenty to recommend him. His trainer’s won this race three times since 2017 and the four-year-old's been running much better than his latest form figures suggest, leaving him 6lb lower than when he started the season.

Richard Hoiles Scoville (2.35 ) looks to have a far easier task than his runs in big handicaps at Ascot and Goodwood where the draw counted against him on both occasions. He looks likely to be able to dictate here against a bunch of horses who are mainly ridden back and looks to have a good opportunity.

Jonny Simpson He'll probably be well found in the market, but Scoville for William Haggas is a solid favourite in the 2.35 at Newbury. He’s shaped like a well-handicapped horse on all three runs this season and can take advantage of these calmer waters.

Matt Williams Great St Wilfrid day's always a below-par Saturday, and this one lives up to the billing. Still, a couple at Newbury are worth a look. Hucklesbrook 's (1.55 Newbury ) having his second run back after a wind op, and I'm expecting a better run, dropping back to five furlongs on fast ground. He's dangerously well-in at the weights, and throw in Seamus Cronin's 5lb, and it might be now or never. Christian David has been busy of late, but he keeps running well, and the handicapper keeps giving him a chance. His mark of 86 looks dangerous. He might want a bit of cut in the ground nowadays but most of the opposition doesn't look up to much.

Who else should we look out for this weekend?



Olly Eden Ed Walker had Classic aspirations for Golden Knight (4.55 Newbury ) and, while that didn't come to fruition, he appeals as a well-handicapped horse off a mark of 89. He could never get involved from the widest draw in a red-hot running of the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot but showed a great attitude to beat two in-form horses last time out. He's got the scope to progress further.

James Hill The last of the Sunday Series legs takes place at Pontefract, where I think the Listed Flying Fillies' Stakes (4.45 ) provides a good opportunity for America Queen . She’s run well in all three starts this season, just coming up short in Group company. However, this drop down in grade gives her a big shout and the stiff six furlongs should be ideal.

Richard Hoiles He' s now at the veteran stage but drawn on the stands' rail ten-year-old Marks Choice looks worth chancing each-way in the 2.55 at Ripon. He's won ten times from 30 runs at Ripon comfortably outrunning his odds with his expected wins at exchange SPs just 3.56. He's towards the foot of the market and that looks to underestimate his chances once again.

Jonny Simpson The Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois (2.50 ) on Sunday looks a good betting heat. I’ll be keen to take on Precise who's turned out quickly. I’m not sure the three-year-old fillies' form is that strong this year and she faces some top-class opposition. Keep an eye on Sixpence for Japan. His win in the Yasuda Kinen is strong form and there's a chance he will get overlooked in the betting.

Matt Williams America Queen has been asked a couple of stiff questions of late, with far too much use being made of her in good races. The Listed Flying Fillies' Stakes (4.45 Pontefract ) should be more to her liking, and I'm expecting more of a patient approach this time under the excellent Danny Tudhope. The Jacques Le Marois looks competitively rubbish, let's hope something comes home alone, so we can lay it next time.

York's Ebor festival kicks off on Wednesday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Give us an ante-post fancy for the Ebor meeting



Olly Eden Clive Cox has trained the winner of the Harry's Half Million for the past three seasons and is likely to have had Satellite Of Love earmarked for this valuable prize for some considerable time. A winner of both his starts to date, he beat subsequent scorer Agrippa under a penalty at Newbury last time, while the fourth has also won since. He's got every chance of developing into a Pattern performer.

James Hill I think Mission Central ’s the wrong price in the Nunthorpe. Forget his effort in the July Cup; a fast five furlongs is clearly what he needs judging by the turn of foot he showed to win the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. Three-year-old winners of that Group 1 started a fair bit shorter than 12-1 when they attempted the double at York, so those odds I would take now.

Richard Hoiles Klassleader looked all over an Ebor horse when winning at York in May and even though he disappointed at Newmarket next time that keeps him realistically weighted. He's a big, long striding horse and it could well be Newmarket's undulations didn't suit but whatever the reason was he clearly didn't give his running and that ensures a bigger price.

Jonny Simpson I’ve had my eye on Mr Hollywood for the Ebor after his third at Royal Ascot. He’s since won over hurdles at Galway and looks just the right type for the race. Going back a couple of seasons, he was competing in Group 1s around Europe, so he has a mix of back class and potential improvement having joined the all-conquering Willie Mullins yard. At about 16-1 he’s a decent each-way bet.

Matt Williams I was against Notable Speech in the Queen Anne, but I'm with him in the City of York with 7-2 a fair price. While some will point to the drop back to seven furlongs as a negative, it doesn't bother me at all - he wasn't beaten far in the July Cup last year.

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