'He ran a massive race against some of the best sprinters on the planet' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing

Who wins the Shergar Cup Mile (4.30 Ascot )?



Phill Anderson, tipster I often struggle to get away from the each-way claims of Ebt’s Guard in these competitive mile handicaps and after a luckless run at Goodwood last week, he should be able to bounce back in the race he won last year. His jockey, Suraj Narredu, also got himself on the scoresheet at last year’s Shergar Cup meeting and his mount has an easier assignment than last week’s Golden Mile.

Gina Bryce, broadcaster Cerulean Bay has been better than ever this season. He built on an excellent run in the Royal Hunt Cup with a commendable effort at Listed level before backing up five days later with a cracking run in the Golden Mile. Hopefully he can provide the Melbourne Cup-winning Jamie Melham with an Ascot winner to add to her impressive CV.

Pat Cooney, bet365 There can’t be many who have run at Ascot 16 times, but Popmaster has, winning twice, and with several near-misses from bad draws as well. Even though he’s now eight, the ability is still there, and based on his last two runs in similar company off today’s handicap mark, he looks set to run a big race.

Tony Ennis, commentator I think Cerulean Bay has the best recent form and ran well here in the Hunt Cup when fifth and went close in the Golden Mile at Goodwood. If Jamie Melham can time her challenge right then he’s the likeliest winner in my book. He ran a cracker when second to Ebt's Guard in this as well last year and looks to have improved since.

Kitty Trice, bloodstock journalist Fondo Blanco is worth another chance after finishing down the field on his reappearance at Royal Ascot last month. The Ten Sovereigns gelding is otherwise a pretty consistent performer and his fourth in a Listed contest at Nottingham last autumn reads well in the context of this race.

Does anything else at the Shergar Cup catch your eye?



Phill Anderson The Dash (1.35 Ascot ) mightn't be quite as competitive as the betting suggests and Bolo Neighs could take some stopping. He was unlucky that the course-and-distance race he contested last month developed far side, coming home best of those drawn high, and this should set up nicely for him with some pace on.

Gina Bryce Hoseki looks the standout in the Classic, but at a bigger price I like Insanity in the Challenge (2.45 Ascot ). He won this in 2024 and ran well again last year off a 2lb lower mark.



Pat Cooney Thunder Call (3.20 Ascot ) is the most likely winner of all the Shergar Cup races. He's posted a couple of good runs in his last two races, and I felt he was a bit unlucky at Newmarket last time. He’ll probably be better over seven furlongs in time than this six furlongs, but the uphill finish at Ascot will play to his strengths.

Tony Ennis At a price I could see Pole Star coming back to form in the Stayers (2.10 Ascot ). I think he'll be ridden positively and you don’t want to be getting too far back in this race. Charlie Johnston will be delighted to have the super-talented Dylan Browne McMonagle on board and I would ignore his last run at Ayr as he was ridden patiently and it just didn’t suit him.

Kitty Trice This isn't a tip, but it's great to see Enemy (2.45 Ascot ) out and about again. It will be a rather unusual week for his dam, the magnificent blue hen Prudenzia, if her veteran son wins at the Shergar Cup meeting and her yearling colt by Siyouni then tops the following week's Arqana August Yearling Sale.

Are you with Fallen Angel in the Dick Hern Stakes (3.20 Haydock )?

Phill Anderson It’s hard to see past Fallen Angel dropping markedly in class without any penalty to carry for last season’s Group 1 wins. Even a repeat of her below par run at York on return would probably be good enough to win this and she ought to strip fitter for that outing.

Gina Bryce Yes. She always takes a run to launch her season, so I’d expect to see her take a big step forward from her York debut. A three-time Group 1 winner at this time last season, she should be too good for this field, albeit one packed with plenty of potential improvers.

Pat Cooney I expect her to win. Initial thoughts were to be against her at likely odds-on given that her last two runs have been below par, but then again, she’s a proven Group 1-winning mare with at least 9lb in hand over today’s rivals. She’ll be in many accumulators, but she won’t be in mine unless we get rain as fast ground would be a concern.

Tony Ennis Yes. I would have to be as she looks a class apart from the opposition. Her win in the Sun Chariot last term when she beat Blue Bolt is the standout piece of form and although she will be a short price she should win and set herself up for some big targets in the autumn.

Kitty Trice She's clearly the class act in the race and the going is good, good to firm in places, which shouldn't be too quick for her. That being said, I'm intrigued to see Rumba Numba turn out again quickly after her win at Goodwood. The Too Darn Hot filly was drawn widest of all there but still won. Connections are searching for some valuable black type and she looks progressive.

Who do you like in the Sweet Solera (1.55 Newmarket )?



Phill Anderson Graceful Song is clearly promising but Nuit D’Eclair was beaten only a length in Group 3 company at Ascot last time and that’s an effort worth upgrading having had the door closed on her towards the finish. She shapes like an extra furlong won’t be an issue and if she improves again, she could be hard to beat.

Gina Bryce It’s hard to see past Graceful Song for the in-form Charlie Appleby after her easy success over the course and distance last time.

Pat Cooney The market and race are all about Graceful Song. It’s hard to rate her debut win, but her potential will be even more factored into her price than her form. She’ll be no value, so I’ll chance Sir Mark Prescott’s Martinet who won easily over this distance last time. This will be harder, but I’m happy to rely on her trainer’s decision to run in this Group 3.

Tony Ennis I'm going to stick with the obvious here as Graceful Song looks to tick all of the boxes after her impressive debut. Title-chasing Billy Loughnane rode her to win here first time out and is on board again in the absence of the suspended William Buick. Charlie Appleby won this last year with Dance To The Music and can follow up with this promising daughter of Dubawi.

Kitty Trice Again, probably heart ruling the head, but it would be great to see Martinet claim some black type. The Denford Stud homebred is the first winner for her dual Group 1-winning dam and she produced a great front-running effort last time to get off the mark at the second attempt. Coronet was herself a wonderful race filly and I hope she can produce a smart performer in her own image at some point.

Who should we look out for on Sunday?



Phill Anderson The 5f handicap at the Curragh (2.50 ) looks competitive but Genesis could go well. His only course-and-distance start resulted in a neck success in the Rockingham Handicap before a big effort in the Scurry, doing best of those drawn low, and he may have found the subsequent run at Cork coming too soon just six days later. A high draw is favourable this time and he can outrun his odds.

Gina Bryce The Ballydoyle battalions will be hard to beat again but I'd take a chance on Celeron in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.00 Curragh ). He looked an exciting prospect for Michael O'Callaghan when winning the Railway over course and distance, and I hope he can take another step forward.

Pat Cooney Big Mojo (3.25 Curragh ) takes a big drop in class to Group 3 company and is very much favoured by the conditions of this race. A win here would boost his confidence before returning to Group 1 races.

Tony Ennis I'm keen on Stolen Kiss in what looks a strong running of the Prix Maurice de Gheest (3.40 Deauville ). Six and a half furlongs looks ideal for this classy four-year-old. He ran a massive race at Ascot against some of the best sprinters on the planet and if showing anything like that form he'll be too good for True Love and the others over this distance.

Kitty Trice Tornado Alert was a Group 1 winner in Germany last summer and returns again for Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor in the Grosser Preis von Berlin (2.40 Hoppegarten ). Besides his top-level victory, the Too Darn Hot colt was a smart performer last season and hopefully he'll be ready enough to give another good account.

Give us another to follow this weekend



Phill Anderson Rosy Affair is thriving this season and could be worth chancing in Sunday's Prix Maurice de Gheest (3.40 Deauville ) having looked like she may be ready for a step back up in distance at the Curragh recently. She stayed on strongly when fourth at Royal Ascot and she has Deauville form having won a heavy ground Group 3 over six furlongs at the back end of last season. Her versatility with regard to conditions is another factor in her favour.

Gina Bryce I'll be taking a keen interest in the Prix Isola Bella (4.42 ) at Deauville on Saturday as my family have Just A Girl running from a family we’ve owned three generations of, including her half-sister Tippy Toes, who did well for the same connections. She’s already Listed placed, so we're hoping she can add to that ahead of retiring to Laundry Cottage Stud at the end of the season.

Pat Cooney It’ll be a late night for me and fellow US racing fans on Saturday as we have the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga at 11.37 , which looks like being the best race for older horses in America so far this season. It’s absolutely talent packed, with preference for Baeza , who has a habit of being slightly slow away, but a level break this time will make him dangerous.

Tony Ennis I was impressed by Tiger at Chester last Sunday and he might be able to follow up at Ayr (6.30 ) on Saturday now they have identified that a mile and a quarter is his ideal distance. Ryan Kavanagh takes 3lb off which is a help and his turn of foot can prove decisive.

Kitty Trice The two-year-old fillies' maiden at Newmarket (3.05 ) on Saturday has been won by horses like See The Fire, Shambolic and Wuheida, so it's definitely worth keeping a close eye on. One who catches the eye on pedigree is Watch Party , a Mike Repole-owned Lope De Vega filly who is out of a half-sister to top-class Australian performer Sir Delius and from the family of Rafha, Invincible Spirit and Kodiac.

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