'His form is serious and I'm very keen on him' - the weekend's best bets from our team of experts

Can Constitution River follow up his French Derby success in the Eclipse ( 3.35 )?

Phill Anderson, tipster Absolutely. I loved his Dee Stakes success, a race that has worked out nicely and I think his French Derby rating is a tad conservative having defied a wide draw (form also working out). Aidan O’Brien has won four of the last five runnings with flagship three-year-olds and this colt looks the real deal.

Sally-Ann Grassick, ITV pundit After what he produced at Chantilly despite a far-from-ideal draw, he looks capable of confirming his superiority over the rivals he faced that day. With the advantage of the three-year-old weight allowance, Gethin faces a tough task to beat him as well.



James Keane, trainer Constitution River looks head and shoulders above the rest of the field, and I’m sure he’ll come to the fore. Aidan O’Brien doesn’t miss at Group 1 level especially now when he looks to have all his guns firing.



John Priddey, Ladbrokes It's a prime opportunity for him on these terms. I hope we see him rocketing clear as he did at Chester – a Coral-Eclipse performance that gets replayed along with Sea The Stars, Giant's Causeway and Enable in years to come.



Kitty Trice, bloodstock The French Derby winner looks the right favourite and will surely be tough to beat, although I feel Saddadd has been a tad overlooked. The son of Pinatubo has been a slow burner, but he has come into his own this year with two very good runs, including over course and distance. A strong pace will suit him and Roger Varian excels at getting the best out of these older horses.

Asfoora: last year's Nunthorpe winner can strike at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Can anything in the Coral Charge ( 1.50 ) mount a challenge for Champion Sprinter honours?

Phill Anderson I’m not sure any of the three-year-olds are the next big thing and we know enough about the rest of them. Asfoora is the bona fide Group 1 performer and while she’s not been at her best this campaign, there were encouraging signs at Ascot.



Sally-Ann Grassick We all know the sprint division can be a bit of a free-for-all, with surprise winners thrown up frequently. I think we saw better sprinters at Royal Ascot who are now waiting for the July Cup, but this race could still throw up a good winner. That could well be Asfoora , who's down in grade and appears to be peaking fitness-wise.



James Keane I quite like Godolphin’s Words Of Truth . He’s up in class, but he’s a winner over course-and-distance and looks an improving sort. Charlie Appleby is going to hit the board shortly, so hopefully he can kick off a good day for the team on both sides of the Atlantic as they have fancied runners at Saratoga in the evening.



John Priddey I'm keen on Words Of Truth here. He gave almost a stone and a sound beating to Lady Youmzain last time – that's serious form.



Kitty Trice With the greatest respect, the sprint division has been lacking for a number of years now and this season doesn't look any different. Asfoora has not been in the same form as the last two years, but she does have a class edge over her rivals now dropped in class. Words Of Truth has a nicely progressive profile and can build on his Listed course-and- distance success.

There's big handicap action in the Old Newton Cup at Newmarket ( 3.15 ). Who wins?

Phill Anderson Klassleader may not be contesting handicaps for much longer, but at an each-way sort of price, Claymore could outrun his odds. He dominated from the front at Windsor last time and an uncontested lead isn’t out of the question in this field. With the yard going well and Newmarket form in the book, he looks overpriced at double-figure odds.



Sally-Ann Grassick I'll have to say Klassleader , who is owned and bred by Yvonne Jacques at Carisbrooke Stud. She's a very good client of my sister Cathy, who bought the dam Klassique for her as a yearling, so I've been keeping my eye on him. He won well on his comeback at York and looks progressive.



James Keane Klassleader was galloping all the way through the line at York last time and as it’s a stiff 1m4f on the July course it should play to his strengths. I think he’ll improve through the season and I’m expecting he’ll win this before stepping up.

John Priddey Klassleader is a powerful favourite, but Fierce Fortitude is more interesting than many of the others. His Redcar form is strong and he gave rail advantage to the first two there. Perhaps an each-way or without favourite play is in order there.



Kitty Trice Elsass comes into this race in good form and it looked as though a gelding operation has done him the world of good. He's two from two this season and his last win was easily a career-best effort and he still has more to offer in this kind of form.

Who else takes your eye on an excellent day of ITV racing?

Phill Anderson With a handy draw in stall two, River King may be capable of giving Richard Hannon back-to-back wins Sandown's Coral Challenge (2.25 ). It was a creditable effort from the front at Royal Ascot in a week in which it proved difficult to make the running.



Sally-Ann Grassick The Listed Coral Distaff (3.00 ) at Sandown has brought a nice bunch of three-year-old fillies together. I'd like to see Juddmonte's Pacific Mission follow up on the promise she showed as a two-year-old.



James Keane In the Coral Distaff I quite like the look of Sacred Ground . She’s back from a mile and a quarter to a stiff mile, which should suit her, and she has the cheekpieces on for the first time.



John Priddey I think Sharpen is well worth a play at a big price in the Lancashire Oaks (2.40 ). Connections have a keen eye for fillies who can win black type. Favourite Tiffany doesn't make it to the track often and tries a visor, while the remainder are fairly exposed on the fringes of Listed level.



Kitty Trice Act Of Kindness is bred to be good and should be up to winning a race of the nature of the Coral Distaff. The Siyouni half-sister to Fillies' Mile winner Ylang Ylang cost a pretty penny at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2024 and she has shown plenty of talent in four starts. Her fourth to Lilt last time out reads well given the regard that winner is held in by connections.

Tiffany: leading contender for the Lancashire Oaks Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Give us one more to follow across the eight British and Irish cards on Saturday

Phill Anderson Joanna Mason has a cracking book of rides on Carlisle’s all-female jockey card and she can get her night off to a flyer with Hostility (6.09 ). The four-year-old bounced back to form with a narrow defeat over course and distance before a mile course success last time and he looked like good value for the winning margin and a 3lb rise looks lenient from the assessor.



Sally-Ann Grassick There are some exciting two-year-old races in Naas, including a Listed race (3.44 ) named in Pat Smullen's honour. That race features Florida Bay , a rare runner by Mehmas to be trained by Aidan O'Brien, and he catches the eye having shown talent on both starts.



James Keane Tiffany (2.40 ) deserves to get her head in front and was unlucky to be caught late in France on her comeback. She can win this before bagging that all-important Group 1 in the autumn.



John Priddey Flying Frontier (5.22 ) represents the Redcar form mentioned above and has a super record at Sandown – he should be right in the thick of it.



Kitty Trice I adore Al Aasy and it's great to see the old boy back in action at Beverley (4.02 ). Having the older guard like him and Hamish around is lovely to see and is testament to how they've been managed.

Looking ahead, who is your best ante-post pick for the rest of the Flat season?

Phill Anderson With Almaqam ’s price as big as 50-1 for the Arc, he could be worth chancing each-way in what looks a relatively open race. He may not have been able to mix it with Ombudsman at Royal Ascot but they were not his conditions, he won’t have that rival to worry about and he doesn’t have much to find with Minnie Hauk and Daryz, who are the top two in the betting for the Arc.



Sally-Ann Grassick I've been a big fan of Estrange since the early days and was delighted to see her win a Group 1 last weekend. She's got more big races in her and I'd love to see her line up in the Arc later in the season.



James Keane Barak Warrior won on his handicap debut for us at Bath on Wednesday night and hopefully he can climb through the ranks in the coming months.



John Priddey Cool Hoof Luke looks a fair price for the Coral Stewards' Cup. His profile fits some key trends, he's Group 2-placed at the track and has valid excuses in the last few runs in deep company.



Kitty Trice I'm looking ahead to the 2027 season with Victorious . I was impressed with her Queen Mary win, especially considering she's bred for a mile plus on her distaff side. The unbeaten Ballydoyle filly is out of a Galileo sister to Classic stars Minding, Tuesday and Empress Josephine – so there's every chance she'll be even better once stepped up in trip. Given she is also blind in one eye, her lovely temperament also really stood out to me at Ascot.

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