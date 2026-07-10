'He looks a huge price at 33-1 ' - our five judges convene to help find you winners this weekend

Who wins the July Cup ( 4.35 Newmarket )?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power A crackerjack with all three Group 1 sprint winners from Ascot represented, but I’m opting for Japanese raider Satono Reve who will love the fast ground. He only went down by a nose to Almeraq in the Jubilee Stakes and with Ryan Moore riding for his employers, Christophe Lemaire is a fine replacement having landed a top-class race in the horse’s homeland on him.

Peter Fahey, trainer I think Division is interesting coming here on the back of his third in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. He had nowhere to go two furlongs out last time and had to switch to get some room before running on strongly.



Bobby Jackson, marketing executive, Tattersalls Venetian Sun is unbeaten over 6f and I hope that record remains intact. Bought by Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, her performance in the Commonwealth Cup confirmed her status as the leading three-year-old over 6f and I think the age and sex allowances will see her come home in front.



Richard Russell, analyst Our great game would be nothing without a bit of chaos chucked in but it’s fair to say plenty of us are getting the hump with this division. Almeraq impressed me at Royal Ascot so here’s hoping he can finally be the one to bring some order to it. Satono Reve will be a worthy opponent once again but the Japanese runner can’t be improving whereas Tom Marquand’s mount could well be.



Robbie Wilders, tipster Satono Reve and I've backed him in a Japan ante-post double with Masquerade Ball in the King George and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes this month as well. Ascot's 6f is one of the stiffest around and this prominent racer, who finished a close second in the past two runnings of the Jubilee, should be better suited to the July course. The overseas sprinters are better than ours and remaining in Britain can pay off.

Satono Reve and Joao Moreira on their way to victory in the Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

And who do you like in the John Smith’s Cup ( 3.45 York )?

Paul Binfield Lightly raced Raammee hasn’t been beaten far in both of his handicap starts, most recently when being denied by half a length at Sandown last month. He went second near the finish that day and was staying on over a mile so this additional two and a half furlongs should be absolutely perfect. The selection’s trainer Roger Varian has scooped this prize twice before.



Peter Fahey We have three runners in it - Castle Stuart, Have Secret and Rainbow Nebula. They're all in good form and I could see them running career bests. Whether that will be good enough in a race as competitive as this, we'll find out.



Bobby Jackson Having been off the track for the best part of a year, Quai De Bethune travelled well for a long way before tiring late on in testing conditions at Epsom on Oaks day. With that under his belt, I can see him running a big race at decent odds for Wathnan Racing.



Richard Russell Quai De Bethune might be going a little under the radar. His third in last year’s London Gold Cup is top handicap form and he’s only run twice since, winning at Ascot and turning in a respectable effort on his seasonal and stable debut at Epsom last month. I’ve got a lot of time for trainer Hamad Al Jehani and he’s sure to have his charge spot on for this.



Robbie Wilders Ed Bethell's horses are in superb form and Danger Bay appears to have been laid out for this after his convincing victory in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar on his return. See That Storm was beaten in the Zetland before finishing second in the previous John Smith's Cup for Bethell and Danger Bay has the potential to be better than a handicapper after only six runs.

Who takes your eye in the Bunbury Cup ( 3.25 Newmarket )?

Paul Binfield Charles Bishop and Eve Johnson Houghton have struck up a fine association in recent years and the pair can take this with Buckingham Palace Stakes third Great Acclaim , who deserves a win after three places. The Ascot effort was highly creditable, but can possibly be upgraded as while the five-year-old was drawn relatively high in stall 23, the first two home emerged from gates 30 and 31.



Peter Fahey This is another very competitive handicap, but Elarak catches my eye. He's won at the course and was a good second at Royal Ascot last time. He's due to go up 3lb too.



Bobby Jackson Elrak was in front a long way from home in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot before finishing second. He appeared to pick up again once passed by the winner Mezcala, suggesting there was a bit left in the tank, so he must go close off the same mark.



Richard Russell Aalto has to go well again but Great Acclaim is banging on the door and gets the nod. He found just one too good in the Victoria Cup in May and didn’t always see daylight when a close-up third in the Buckingham Palace last time. He’s one of three who are due to rise in the ratings and can land a deserved success before his new mark kicks in.



Robbie Wilders Physique looks a huge price each-way at 33-1 with enhanced place terms on offer. He was an easy winner over course and distance last time and is 3lb well-in on that effort. Admittedly this is a much stronger race, but he hasn't been with Micky Fenton for long. His fourth to Cracking Gold in a good contest at this track 13 months ago has worked out superbly.

Abraham Lincoln: exciting juvenile is fancied by Peter Fahey Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Do you have any other fancies in the ITV races?

Paul Binfield American Affair (3.12 York) was last of 26 last time in the King Charles III Stakes at Ascot, where he won the same race last year, but he’s dropping into a Listed heat after five runs in Group 1 or 2 company. Jim Goldie’s charge was second in the Temple Stakes on his penultimate start, form more than good enough to win this.



Peter Fahey I'm looking forward to seeing Abraham Lincoln in the Superlative Stakes (4.00) at Newmarket. There was a lot to like about his win on his debut at the Curragh last month and he looks like a horse we'll be hearing a lot more about.



Bobby Jackson More Thunder will be very hard to beat in the Juddmonte Summer Mile (2.27 Ascot). Top on official ratings, his second in the Queen Anne was a great performance and I think his form over 7f last year means the round mile at Ascot will play to his strengths.



Richard Russell Any renewal of the City Walls (3.12 York) is a good one in this house as it will bring back memories of dear old Tedburrow. Sadly he’s probably the last winner of this race I backed, but we’ll have another go with similar feel-good story Luna A Inbhir Nis . Katie Scott’s relentlessly progressive filly posted a career best at Sandown last week and this easier five furlongs can see her take it up another notch.



Robbie Wilders The 5f handicap at Ascot (1.55) is a cracker and unexposed handicap debutant Behike can benefit from a drop in class after contesting the King Charles III Stakes last time. He was drawn in the wrong place, but beat four higher-rated sprinters who raced in the seven on the far-side group, and his mark of 100 has been left alone. He has lots more to offer.

Who else should we look out for on Super Saturday?

Paul Binfield It’s good to see William Haggas saddling previous Hungerford Stakes winner Tiber Flow in a Listed event at Chester (3.52). He’s been off games for more than a year, but he was second over course and distance at this level on his last appearance and I’d imagine his trainer must believe there are further wins to be enjoyed to be returning at the age of seven.



Peter Fahey We run Kind Touch in the 6f handicap (4.24) at Chester. He's a nice horse who has run well on both his starts this season, and we feel he's very progressive.



Bobby Jackson Winning a novice under a penalty is no mean feat but I think Undiscovered (5.36 Salisbury) can do just that. Bought by trainer Ralph Beckett at the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale, he won over 6f on debut at Salisbury so I feel the step up to 7f at the same track will see him in an even better light.



Richard Russell Holguin (3.52 Chester) just nabbed Witness Stand in this race last year and I reckon he can go back-to-back. He has a bit of ground to make up on Myal from their running at Haydock in May but that rival was race-fit and Hamad Al Jehani’s gelding can improve past him.



Robbie Wilders I don't think we saw the best of Wechaad in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, but he still ran okay in seventh and I'm keen to give him another chance in the mile handicap (2.52) at Newmarket. The booking of Ryan Moore is a statement of intent and it's worth remembering how well he ran at Goodwood on his comeback when fourth from an awful draw.

Give us another to follow this weekend

Paul Binfield Quite how Krasimir is still a maiden is a mystery after never being out of the first three in six starts and he can finally break that tag at Dundalk (3.10) on Sunday. Colin Keane is reunited with the Mehmas gelding and while he eventually didn’t line up, connections did actually consider running him in the prestigious Goffs Million last September.



Peter Fahey I'll go for another of our runners on a busy Saturday in Big Cigar , who goes in the 6f nursery (2.02) at York. He's a nice horse who should run a big race.



Bobby Jackson Another two-year-old aiming to defy a penalty in a novice is Dr Rascal (3.02 Ascot). Charlie and Julia Rosier’s homebred son of Sottsass was very green on debut but powered through the line under Kaiya Fraser to win going away. He’s one to follow.



Richard Russell It was a shame French 2,000 Guineas winner Rayif didn’t make Royal Ascot but he’s back out looking to secure two Group 1s on the spin in Sunday’s Prix Jean Prat (3.25) at Deauville. True Love is an interesting foe but my eye is drawn to Nighttime . Christopher Head’s colt was drawn widest and had a rough old time of it behind Rayif at Longchamp but he proved that hadn’t left a mark when taking a Group 2 in cosy style last month. He can cause a minor upset.



Robbie Wilders Owen Burrows has few peers when it comes to consistently churning out winners and Nanino Niyati can add another for the yard in the mile handicap (4.45) at Ascot on Saturday. She pulled well clear with a subsequent winner when obliging over 1m2f at Newbury on her second run for Burrows last month, and she won't have any worries with the return to a stiff mile on her favoured fast ground.

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