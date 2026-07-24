'He couldn’t have been any more impressive last time' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing

The King George ( 3.35 Ascot ) looks the race of the season. Who wins it?

Adele Mulrennan, ITV Racing presenter Calandagan is the worthy favourite, but the bet of the race could be Minnie Hauk , who’ll really appreciate the step up in trip. Apart from the Tattersalls Gold Cup, she's been holding her own against the boys well over a mile and a quarter. Aidan's [O’Brien] got a couple who might go a bit of a clip for her, so I'll go for her.

Maddy Playle I’m going with Masquerade Ball to turn the tables on Calandagan. He looked immature before he ran in Hong Kong, but still ran a huge race and might have beaten Romantic Warrior with a stronger pace or better positioning. He looked much more the complete article when I saw him at Newmarket on Wednesday, connections say he’s improved and I’m expecting a career-best performance.

Jack Ready, racing executive, Tote With all of the international interest this should prove to be a lively betting heat on the World Pool. Minnie Hauk looks a great each-way bet to me. She was far from disgraced when finishing a staying-on second to Ombudsman last time and I think she is better over this trip. These will go a solid pace which should also suit and I can see her running a big race.