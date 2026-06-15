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The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'
George Boughey's 2,000 Guineas winner is the star attraction in a fascinating St James's Palace Stakes
Royal Ascot always starts with an almighty bang courtesy of the four Group races which kick off the world's most prestigious Flat festival, but thanks to an unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner bidding to emulate arguably the greatest Flat horse of all time, Tuesday's opening salvo is more eagerly anticipated than ever.
It was 15 years ago that Frankel brought an unblemished record and an emphatic 2,000 Guineas victory to the St James's Palace Stakes. As it turned out, the feature race on day one of the royal meeting was the closest he ever came to meeting defeat, but unbeaten Frankel remained and now comes Bow Echo's opportunity to try to follow an equine giant.
While Frankel was at times a tearaway whose talent was difficult to harness in his early days, Bow Echo has looked the consummate professional from day one.
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Published on inRaceday Intel
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