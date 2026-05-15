The London Gold Cup has thrown up Group 1 horses galore - and all our three experts agree on this year's standout

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The London Gold Cup has a remarkable record of throwing up future top-class horses. First run in 2005, its early winners included subsequent four-time Group 1 winner Al Kazeem and brilliant miler Time Test, while more recently it has King George hero Defoe and Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge on the roll of honour. In all, the last ten winners have achieved career-high Racing Post Ratings an average of 24lb above the marks they ran off at Newbury.

Below, Robbie Wilders, Keith Melrose and Harry Wilson try to unearth the future star in this year's line-up.

Everything points to Sahara King being a class act

By Robbie Wilders

The frustrating aspect of the London Gold Cup as a punter is you could back a future Group horse and walk away empty-handed.

My stab this year is Sahara King , who was always handy when making a winning debut at Wolverhampton in November but has been ridden differently on his two runs this term.

The first of those came in a red-hot novice over the London Gold Cup course and distance behind Derby hope Maltese Cross. He was beaten a length in a bunched finish, but was fastest through the final two furlongs in a race with a quick closing split.

The 13-day gap between this and Sahara King’s last run at Newmarket makes me believe his latest Rowley Mile second was a London Gold Cup prep.

It was a good one, too. It’s difficult to make up ground at that track and he clocked the highest top speed behind the front-running winner.

The unexposed Sahara King (right) is making his second start in a handicap after finishing second two weeks ago Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

By Keith Melrose

My conclusion is similar to Robbie's, but my thinking takes a different route.

There doesn't appear to be a wellspring of Pattern horses in this running. Yes, there are well-connected sorts with unexposed profiles, but a number are already nursing bruises. Lost Boys fell in last time in what was quite a weak race. Al Azd has already tried 1m4f and was raised half a stone for winning a race at Doncaster that did not exactly scream top form.

I also land on Sahara King. His run here behind Maltese Cross is what put him on my radar, then he did the same sort of thing at Newmarket last time. In both races, he has looked a horse gaining in experience as much as anything else.

Those two runs, both against promising sorts, will have done him plenty of good. He still has a mark he can capitalise on as he develops physically and mentally.

By Harry Wilson

I'm going to make it a hat-trick, as it was so hard not to be taken by the way Sahara King finished strongly over course and distance in a novice last month.

To go through the closing stages quicker than everything in a race run in a good time – it was rated 34lb faster than the preceding fillies' race won by Cheshire Oaks runner-up I'm The One – speaks of his potential class, even before the form was franked by Lingfield Derby Trial winner Maltese Cross.

His run in a Newmarket handicap last time could almost be viewed as a means to an end, as it not only gave him more experience but also qualified him for the London Gold Cup, and he emerged with huge credit in splitting two forward-ridden rivals anyway, again finishing fastest.

The return to a more galloping course could suit Sahara King, given he didn't look completely at home on Newmarket's undulating track, and he looks the type to keep progressing.

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Al Azd

He has won his last two races over further than this but we think he can handle the drop back to a mile and a quarter. He has a bit more experience than some in the race, which should stand him in good stead, and he likes fast ground. We go there with a good each-way shout in an open-looking race.

Alan King, trainer of Spyce

We’re looking forward to running him. He ran well on his comeback at Sandown and has moved forward from that. It’s a hugely competitive race but we expect him to give another good account.

Alex Elliott, spokesman for Valmont, owners of Tierra Del Toro

It’s a race with a rich history and one we’d love to win. He’s training well and really wants a mile and a half and this looks a good place to start back. This should sharpen him up but we’re hopeful of a good showing.

Sean Levey, rider of Sahara King

He’s a beautiful horse and has lots of ability but there is a question mark over whether he’s putting it all in at the moment. The form of his last run at Newbury is working out and that would give him a chance.

Alex Elliott, spokesman for Jayar Investments, owners of Lost Boys

He's on an upward trajectory. He won well at Sandown and we expect him to move forward for that. He’s drawn nicely and has a low weight.

Reporting by David Milnes

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