The King and Queen are among those with runners in the Wood Ditton - but what can pedigrees tell us about expectations?

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The Betway Wood Ditton (2.25) is a rare maiden to get terrestrial coverage and has had some future stars of the sport grace it during its lengthy past. The major yards of Charlie Appleby, Andrew Balding and John and Thady Gosden are among those represented this time and bloodstock reporter Tom Peacock has run his rule over the pedigrees in search of some clues for the mile contest.

There will not be many better-bred members of the royal collection than Portcullis , being by supersire Frankel out of French Guineas winner Castle Lady.

The Shamardal mare, later second in a Grade 1 at Keeneland for Godolphin and Alex Pantall, has produced only one previous foal so far in Crown Estate.

Also representing the King and Queen with the John and Thady Gosden stable, Crown Estate (by Dubawi) ran in hot races as a juvenile and became a reasonably progressive mile handicapper. It is not unreasonable to expect that there will be better offspring to come from Castle Lady, who is out of a sister of Breeders' Cup Classic winner Raven's Pass.

Portcullis has the profile to be a bit more forward than stablemate Santushti , who boasts similarly illustrious parentage as a Dubawi colt out of Lady Bamford's French Oaks scorer Star Of Seville.

While his full-brother Lord Of Love was showing undoubted promise before his career came to a premature end, all of the siblings so far have required time and more distance.

Thady and John Gosden: saddle Portcullis Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Crown Knott's sire Lope De Vega is red-hot at the moment and he is a much sharper sort on paper, out of a six-furlong winner from the family of crack miler Poet's Voice. The concerns are that he is already gelded, and that neither of his two siblings to have raced so far have set the world on fire.

North Beach is the most expensive in the field of those bought at auction, costing €390,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale. There's a lot to like about the New Bay colt, who has a rash of black type across his page and stamina from his dam. Granddam Capistrano Day was fourth in the 1,000 Guineas and has been an excellent producer.

Bemersyde is a 120,000gns son of Ghaiyyath, currently a young stallion flying high, with a half-brother Warnie taking out a 7f Group 2 handicap during Melbourne Cup week at Flemington.

Impierious, also already gelded and a 60,000gns private purchase, may still merit a second look. His dam, Sunsemperchi, hasn't missed with eight winners from as many runners, including four stakes winners around Europe, and descends from the epoch-making Time Charter.

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