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The key horses on Sandown's classy Friday card - including a horse described as 'quite special' by his in-form trainer
Saturday's Coral-Eclipse takes centre stage at Sandown, but Friday's card also offers plenty of quality. Here are four horses to note, including a fascinating contender in the Listed Gala Stakes
Havana Hurricane - Battaash Handicap (1.50)
Any juvenile campaign that yields a Royal Ascot victory has to be viewed as a success, and Havana Hurricane achieved exactly that when landing the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2025. However, the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained colt may have left a few further wins behind in a busy two-year-old campaign.
The son of Havana Gold first caught the eye with a pacey mid-race move in the 2025 Woodcote Stakes at Epsom before failing to see out the six furlongs. The drop back to five furlongs then proved ideal as he struck at Royal Ascot, but a series of slow starts, albeit including some eye-catching fast finishes, and further attempts over six furlongs meant he failed to add to that victory.
Returned to the minimum trip and making his handicap debut, Havana Hurricane looks capable of bouncing back. He has to defy top weight, but he has shown signs of breaking more sharply this season and the addition of first-time cheekpieces could help him hold a better early position before unleashing his trademark finishing speed.
Encounter - EBF Novice Stakes (3.00)
Ryan Moore taking the ride on this colt's debut was a notable booking, but Encounter shaped with promise rather than threatening to score when finishing a well-held second behind a strongly fancied favourite at Lingfield in May.
There was a marked step forward on his second start under Robert Havlin over this course and distance last month. Backed from double-figure odds into 7-2 during the half-hour before the off, the son of Blue Point looked the likely winner approaching the two-furlong marker before being denied a clear run and stumbling as the gap closed. He took several strides to regain his balance, only to be short of room again inside the final furlong.
Sean Woods' stable has been operating at a healthy strike-rate in recent weeks, and Encounter looks capable of getting off the mark at the third attempt with Moore back in the saddle. He meets last-time-out conqueror Gymbaazy again and, granted a clearer passage, has every chance of reversing the placings.
Glacius - Listed Gala Stakes (3.35)
Glacius showed plenty of promise as a two-year-old, yet his odds have rarely reflected either the strength of his form or the regard in which Hugo Palmer holds him.
The son of Too Darn Hot finished within four lengths of this season's star miler Bow Echo and just a length and a half behind French Guineas third Hankelow in a pair of Pattern races before making his seasonal return in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He caught the eye in finishing third there, having been short of room at crucial stages before then having to weave his way through to deliver his challenge. The form already looks strong, with the two horses ahead of him closely tied to this season's leading middle-distance three-year-olds.
Lazy Griff - Listed Esher Stakes (4.10)
Lazy Griff was admirable in defeat throughout his three-year-old campaign, finishing runner-up in the Derby and third in the Irish equivalent, after which he was not seen again in 2025.
He returned this season in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes over this course and distance, with Charlie Johnston hoping the run would confirm him as a Gold Cup contender. While his third-placed performance was respectable, Johnston was measured in his assessment afterwards, describing the race as messy and suggesting it developed into more of a test of speed than stamina. William Buick also felt the colt was beginning to reach the limit of his stamina in the closing stages.
This Listed contest over a bare two miles offers Lazy Griff another good opportunity to prove himself a stayer, but favourite backers may want to tread carefully. He still has to conclusively prove he stays the trip, and his reappearance was inconclusive and left connections unsure about where to go next. Billy Loughnane takes the ride for the first time.
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 3 at Beverley, Doncaster, Chepstow and Sandown
Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Published on inRaceday Intel
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- A Grade 2-winning hurdler in a Flat handicap and a hot formline ahead of the first nurseries of the year - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A mover from 14s into 4s at Thirsk and a serious going discrepancy - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- 'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson returns with five ante-post fancies this weekend
- Dan Skelton comes up short in attempt at 62-1 Stratford six-fold despite training favourite in all six races
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
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- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets