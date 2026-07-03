The key horses on Sandown's classy Friday card - including a horse described as 'quite special' by his in-form trainer

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Saturday's Coral-Eclipse takes centre stage at Sandown, but Friday's card also offers plenty of quality. Here are four horses to note, including a fascinating contender in the Listed Gala Stakes

Any juvenile campaign that yields a Royal Ascot victory has to be viewed as a success, and Havana Hurricane achieved exactly that when landing the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2025. However, the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained colt may have left a few further wins behind in a busy two-year-old campaign.

The son of Havana Gold first caught the eye with a pacey mid-race move in the 2025 Woodcote Stakes at Epsom before failing to see out the six furlongs. The drop back to five furlongs then proved ideal as he struck at Royal Ascot, but a series of slow starts, albeit including some eye-catching fast finishes, and further attempts over six furlongs meant he failed to add to that victory.

Returned to the minimum trip and making his handicap debut, Havana Hurricane looks capable of bouncing back. He has to defy top weight, but he has shown signs of breaking more sharply this season and the addition of first-time cheekpieces could help him hold a better early position before unleashing his trademark finishing speed.

Havana Hurricane 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Encounter - EBF Novice Stakes ( 3.00 )

Ryan Moore taking the ride on this colt's debut was a notable booking, but Encounter shaped with promise rather than threatening to score when finishing a well-held second behind a strongly fancied favourite at Lingfield in May.

There was a marked step forward on his second start under Robert Havlin over this course and distance last month. Backed from double-figure odds into 7-2 during the half-hour before the off, the son of Blue Point looked the likely winner approaching the two-furlong marker before being denied a clear run and stumbling as the gap closed. He took several strides to regain his balance, only to be short of room again inside the final furlong.

Sean Woods' stable has been operating at a healthy strike-rate in recent weeks, and Encounter looks capable of getting off the mark at the third attempt with Moore back in the saddle. He meets last-time-out conqueror Gymbaazy again and, granted a clearer passage, has every chance of reversing the placings.

Encounter 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: S Woods

Glacius - Listed Gala Stakes ( 3.35 )

Glacius enters the winner's circle after victory on his debut last season.

Glacius showed plenty of promise as a two-year-old, yet his odds have rarely reflected either the strength of his form or the regard in which Hugo Palmer holds him.

The son of Too Darn Hot finished within four lengths of this season's star miler Bow Echo and just a length and a half behind French Guineas third Hankelow in a pair of Pattern races before making his seasonal return in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He caught the eye in finishing third there, having been short of room at crucial stages before then having to weave his way through to deliver his challenge. The form already looks strong, with the two horses ahead of him closely tied to this season's leading middle-distance three-year-olds.

Glacius is entitled to improve for that first run of the campaign, particularly with the Palmer yard in good form. The trainer described him as "quite special" last season and suggested he would flourish with age, and this could be the point where he begins to fulfil that potential. Billy Loughnane retains the ride and he looks capable of taking another step forward. Glacius 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Lazy Griff - Listed Esher Stakes ( 4.10 )

Lazy Griff was admirable in defeat throughout his three-year-old campaign, finishing runner-up in the Derby and third in the Irish equivalent, after which he was not seen again in 2025.

Lazy Griff (middle) chases down Lambourn in the 2025 Derby. Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He returned this season in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes over this course and distance, with Charlie Johnston hoping the run would confirm him as a Gold Cup contender. While his third-placed performance was respectable, Johnston was measured in his assessment afterwards, describing the race as messy and suggesting it developed into more of a test of speed than stamina. William Buick also felt the colt was beginning to reach the limit of his stamina in the closing stages.

This Listed contest over a bare two miles offers Lazy Griff another good opportunity to prove himself a stayer, but favourite backers may want to tread carefully. He still has to conclusively prove he stays the trip, and his reappearance was inconclusive and left connections unsure about where to go next. Billy Loughnane takes the ride for the first time.

Lazy Griff 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 3 at Beverley, Doncaster, Chepstow and Sandown

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.