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The Grey Horse Handicap: runner-by-runner guide to Newmarket's unique Saturday race
A different kind of spectacle will be on offer on ITV Racing this weekend when ten galloping greys line up for the Betway Grey Horse Handicap at Newmarket (2.10 Saturday).
The six-furlong sprint is the only race reserved exclusively for grey horses in Britain and has been a highlight of the summer on Newmarket's July course since it was first run in 2003. The two past winners – Strike and Archduke Ferdinand – are back for more this year.
Read on for a full runner-by-runner guide and tip for the unique race.
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Betway Grey Horse Handicap: full list of runners and riders
1 Havana Blue
Campaigned mostly over seven furlongs; on a two-year losing spell but he's finished runner-up on his last three outings, including when dropped back to six furlongs here (on good to firm ground) last Friday; races from the same mark and this previous course winner looks sure to be involved.
Trainer: Julie Camacho
Jockey: Ryan Sexton
Forecast odds: 3-1
2 Maelstrom
Completed a six-furlong hat-trick last spring but signed off for William Haggas when finishing last of 13 at Newcastle in November; had been gelded before racing too freely on his stable debut/reappearance 19 days ago; that should have knocked some freshness out of him and he's back on his last winning mark.
Trainer: Stuart Williams
Jockey: Jack Doughty
Forecast odds: 10-1
3 Archduke Ferdinand
He was 4lb lower when beating Strike to take this race in 2024; could only finish fifth last year but he took advantage of a reduced mark to score at Redcar (six furlongs on good to firm ground with First Folio fourth) 17 days ago; back up 5lb but he should be thereabouts.
Trainer: Seb Spencer
Jockey: Shay Farmer
Forecast odds: 6-1
4 First Folio
Only beaten a length when fourth in this in 2024; no wins last year and he weakened to finish five lengths behind Archduke Ferdinand at Redcar last time; continues to edge down the weights.
Trainer: Julie Camacho
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 12-1
5 Secret Guest
Sole start here saw him finish eighth in the 2023 edition of this; picked up a Thirsk handicap last May but no wins since and his last two efforts have been modest, albeit he fluffed the start last time; career-low mark.
Trainer: Bryan Smart
Jockey: Ray Dawson
Forecast odds: 16-1
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6 Cayman Tai
Yet to win a turf handicap and he was only ninth of 11 in this race last year; ran well when fifth of 17 at York over five furlongs last month but surprisingly found it happening too quickly over a furlong further at Brighton last Friday; others hold more interesting claims.
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Sean Dylan Bowen
Forecast odds: 10-1
7 Strike
He has contested this race for the last four years, with form figures reading 1626; mostly running with credit this term and he narrowly prevailed at Newbury (over six furlongs on good to firm) five weeks ago; 3lb rise in the weights shouldn't stop him being competitive under Billy Loughnane; player.
Trainer: Jonathan Portman
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 3-1
8 Nevasca Cinza
No wins from seven starts but he's yet to finish out of the frame; recorded his best effort for this yard when third in five-furlong Ffos Las maiden (on good ground while wearing a first-time visor) one month ago; this return to six furlongs looks a positive move for his handicap debut.
Trainer: James Fanshawe
Jockey: Jonny Peate
Forecast odds: 13-2
9 Act Of Violence
He had been upset in the stalls when unable to justify favouritism on his stable debut in June but made no mistake when making all under Silvestre de Sousa at Ripon (over six furlongs on good ground) four weeks ago; 8lb rise still leaves him well treated on old form and he's of firm interest.
Trainer: Tony Carroll
Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa
Forecast odds: 6-1
10 Fancy Dancer
Dual turf winner who normally plies her trade in a lower grade and her second of six a fortnight ago came in a classified event; 7lb out of the handicap and will likely find this too tall an order.
Trainer: Hayley Burton
Jockey: Tyler Heard
Forecast odds: 50-1
The Grey Horse Handicap tip
By Richard Russell
Race regulars Strike and Archduke Ferdinand scored last time out and have to be considered, while Havana Blue comes here in good fettle and rates a big threat. Handicap debutant Nevasca Cinza will be suited by this return to six furlongs but ACT OF VIOLENCE won well on just his second start for Tony Carroll and could become another success story for the yard.
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