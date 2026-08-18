The Great Voltigeur has become a standout trial for the St Leger - but who will come out on top as O'Brien, Haggas and Gosden clash?

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The Great Voltigeur Stakes, a key trial for the final Classic of the season, has produced 15 St Leger winners since its inception in 1950 but this year’s race is a cracking contest in its own right.



Christmas Day will attempt to confirm the Derby form with Maltese Cross , who subsequently achieved a breakthrough Group 1 win in last month’s Grand Prix de Paris. The pair will face much quicker conditions than at Epsom and that could help William Haggas’s colt get closer to the Derby winner, but they both carry a 5lb penalty for their wins at the highest level.



That brings 116-rated Pierre Bonnard firmly into the picture, having finished just a neck behind Christmas Day in the Irish Derby. He was closing in for second all the way to the line at the Curragh and it was a significant step back in the right direction for a horse who has always been held in high regard by connections.



With a rating of 87 and just a maiden win to his name, Antigua could be set for a pacemaking role given that both his stablemates seem to want every bit of the trip, but a strong pace could also help Galiyan . Andrew Balding’s representative stayed on strongly for second in Newmarket’s Bahrain Trophy last month, form that received a minor boost with the fourth winning a Listed race at Gowran in the interim. However, the colt will need to raise his game if he is to give his trainer a first win in the race.



A step up in class also faces Superior Choice , who looks like a typically fast-improving three-year-old for the Gosdens. Having fetched seven figures as a yearling, he shaped with promise in his only two-year-old outing when catching the eye at Newmarket and is unbeaten in three runs this campaign.

The latest success was a step up to Listed class, and while this is significantly tougher, John Gosden has won five of the last 19 runnings.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

To York via the July course

Unlike most horses in Newmarket in recent weeks, Maltese Cross has enjoyed a gallop on grass since his win at Longchamp last month as trainer William Haggas took him to the July course for a workout on August 8.

He acquitted himself well that day when working with high-class older performers Dubai Honour and More Thunder, both of whom have run creditably since.

Cieren Fallon was in the saddle for the workout but Tom Marquand is reunited with the son of Sea The Stars for his rematch with his Derby conqueror Christmas Day.

Marquand said: “It’s a shame he has to carry a 5lb penalty but it’s the perfect fit for whatever comes next whether it’s the Leger or the Arc.”

Maltese Cross heads to the Knavesmire on the back of a late-swoop win in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp, where he accounted for Ancient Egypt by a head although it could have been further with a clear passage.

“The Derby was on ground that probably wasn’t favourable for him," added Marquand, "and in France he showed the turn of foot and gave me the feel he had before and showed he’s not slow. He’s got class and speed as well. I’m really looking forward to it.”

William and Sam Haggas and their Derby second Maltese Cross Credit: Megan Rose Photography

What the others say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Christmas Day, Antigua and Pierre Bonnard

We gave Christmas Day a break after the Irish Derby and we've been slowly building him back up. The aim is to get him to the Leger in the best possible shape and this will set him up nicely for that. We gave Pierre Bonnard a good rest after the Curragh, too, and we've been taking him along slowly as well with a view to potentially looking at Doncaster for him as well. Antigua is a nice stayer who won well at Fairyhouse two starts ago and seems in good form.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Superior Choice

He did well to win the Listed Glasgow Stakes last time on just his fourth start and this is a huge step up in class taking on the Derby winner and the Grand Prix de Paris winner. However, we think the mile and a half should suit him well.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Galiyan

Maltese Cross and Christmas Day have to carry Group 1 penalties, and Galiyan will improve for going up in trip again. It's a nice race for him and hopefully he can run well.

Reporting by David Milnes

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