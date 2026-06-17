'The form worked out really well and we decided to leave him for this' - all the expert intel to solve one of Royal Ascot's biggest betting races

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For all that the Britannia always looks so tricky to solve, the market tends to manage it fairly well. Five of the last ten winners of a race that typically attracts 30 runners have returned at single-figure odds. The biggest-priced winner, 28-1 shot Biometric in 2019, beat a 7-2 favourite into second.

That favourite, Turgenev, was the result of a famous market malfunction as Frankie Dettori-inspired accumulators mounted. Generally, the Britannia favourite returns at odds of around 11-2, so it would be fair to expect a shift from the 9-1 co-favourites we saw just after declarations.

That is especially true with four of the top seven in the betting at that point being drawn in single-figure stalls. Only one horse has won the Britannia from a single-digit stall in the last decade. Which is not to say you can back the high numbers blind. Only two winners have come from stalls in the 20s or higher.

Middle to high tends to be the way, assuming the weather holds, which, according to the latest forecasts, it will until Thursday night. Those sorts of guides can come in handy, because such is the depth of the field that you would do well to trim it down to much of a shortlist without some sort of external consideration.

Much of the field are well-bred and well-connected with unexposed profiles and high BHA ratings – the bottom-rated is on 89. Most winners run to a Racing Post Rating of 105 or higher and that tells you that we are looking for future Listed-class horses at least. Docklands won the Britannia in 2023, two years before landing the Queen Anne.

Andrew Balding does not have the record in the race you would expect, but he has plenty of the right sorts for it. One of his two runners, Conclave , hits more beats than most and is highlighted at chunky odds.

Andrew Balding: has plenty of Britannia types Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He made his debut in March, winning at Kempton, before running King's Trail close back there four weeks later. He has since recorded a routine win at Hamilton on his turf debut under today's rider, PJ McDonald, who Balding has long used to good effect.

That all-weather form is a positive, as is a draw in stall 29. Conclave breaks well and often leads. McDonald hopefully will not strive too hard to lead here, but a prominent early position can carry him much of the way against plenty of fellow blue-bloods.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Wise Prince, Organise and Runman

Wise Prince is dropping in class after running in the Heron Stakes last time, which should help him. Organise has been gelded since his run in the Esher Cup last time. He's been training well since, but the Britannia is always highly competitive. Runman will find this easier than carrying a big weight at Nottingham last time.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Tales Of Wisdom

Tales Of Wisdom was happier back on turf at Newmarket, where he ran without a hood and won well. He's not the easiest and takes a bit of managing, but we feel he should be a contender based on what he's achieved so far and the level he could potentially get to.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Laureate Crown, We're Goosers and Lion Of Alba

They're drawn low, middle and high, so hopefully one of them is drawn right. I think they can all win off their handicap marks. I suspect We're Goosers is the best out of the three of them, and that's what Oisin [Murphy] thinks, but they all go with a chance.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of New Connection and Exclusive Code

Francis Graffard has brought New Connection over from France and we're bringing him back in trip. He worked on a straight track at Chantilly and he worked well by all accounts. Exclusive Code snuck in at the bottom of the weights and is a gelding Archie Watson has always liked. He won at Newbury last time, and the form has worked out really well. As he was on a mark of 90, we decided to leave him for this.

Roger Varian, trainer of Wechaad

He ran a nice race at Goodwood on his reappearance and has trained well into this. I'm happy with the draw (27) and he has a chance in a competitive event.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Outback Heat

He looks to have the right profile, but plenty of them do. He has to deal with a big 30-runner handicap, but seems in good order at home.

Richard Hannon, trainer of St Anton

He’s a smart colt who has massively improved this campaign. He's won his last two and we have high hopes he'll run a solid race.

Reporting by Sadie Iddenden

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