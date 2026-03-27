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The Trend Line has found recent big-race winners at 13-2, 100-30 and 5-2 - find out which big-priced contender has the perfect Lincoln profile
Graeme Rodway with the key angles to note
Our in-depth trends guide had Betfair Hurdle winner Tutti Quanti (100-30), Grand National Trial hero Grand Geste (13-2) and Imperial Cup scorer Mondo Man (5-2) all on top, while also highlighting the chances of the first two home in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury in between.
A race like the Lincoln is bound to attract a stellar field and this year’s 22 contenders stack up well compared to past runnings. We can judge that by measuring the average standard of recent winners against the runners who line up this season.
In handicaps, the best way to do this is by subtracting recent winners’ BHA marks from their unadjusted pre-race Racing Post Rating. That tells us how well treated each was considered to be by our handicappers and we can then test this season’s runners against that benchmark.
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Published on inRaceday Intel
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