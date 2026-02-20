The Eider is more like a conditions race because of Mr Vango - and this is the horse I'm backing against him

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

This is a small-field Eider and you wonder if Mr Vango has scared some away. Remove him from the equation and Newcastle’s great marathon handicap bears greater resemblance to a conditions race.

A typical Eider topweight would run off a BHA mark of around 140. Mr Vango is rated a stone above that and will concede 24lb to the second highest-rated runner, Anglers Crag , who will carry 10st 4lb, and give only 1lb or 2lb to everything else.

Mr Vango is a huge horse who can carry the weight. He hauled 12st to victory in the Midlands National and was a short-head off winning the Becher under that burden, but can he win an Eider off 154?

The nine Eider winners over the last decade have averaged a Racing Post Rating 14lb above their BHA mark (the lowest differential was 10lb). You suspect an RPR of 164 is beyond the likable stayer, who went backwards in the Masters last time, and regular partner Jack Tudor is riding at Kempton.

One of the other nine runners will likely provide the answer, and the natural inclination in a compressed handicap is to seek untapped potential.

Red Delta may be 3lb wrong, but he’s only seven and showcased his stamina with a strong-staying victory in the Lincolnshire National. Charlie Maggs has already won a Rowland Meyrick and Great Yorkshire Chase, an impressive staying chase double for a 5lb claimer.

Knockanore: last year's winner returns Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

JP McManus’s Fortunate Man , another seven-year-old, is the type to bounce back after his disappointing effort in the Masters and steps in for absent ante-post fancy Aworkinprogress. Livin On Luco is only a year older and has enjoyed a stellar campaign with victory in the Southern National followed by a fourth in the Welsh National.

This will have been the big aim for last season’s wide-margin winner Knockanore , but he is 10lb wrong because of Mr Vango. If anyone can thwart the young guns it is Anglers Crag in what is almost a level-weights race for 90 per cent of the field.

Anglers Crag will carry 10lb less than he did when landing the 2024 running and Nicky Richards produced him in top shape to bolt up on his stable debut in a reapplied tongue-tie at Carlisle in November.

New surroundings appeared to rejuvenate Anglers Crag, whose campaign will have been geared around a shot at regaining a prize he was deprived from defending last term. This is his day.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

Clerk of the course Jane Hedley said: "It's on the slow side of good to soft at the moment, but if it dries out it could be good in places by the time we race. We could get a passing shower but no more than that.

Vango out to put best foot forward

Mr Vango attempts to defy topweight and get his Grand National aspirations back on track, which went awry at Sandown last time when he was pulled up.

The ten-year-old racked up a hat-trick of wins last year, including in the Midlands National, and returned with an excellent second in the Becher Chase at Aintree in December.

After missing a couple of engagements due to unsuitable ground and cancellations, Sara Bradstock’s topweight was then pulled up three out behind Pic Roc at Sandown last month but may have had excuses.

Mr Vango: last stop on the road to the Grand National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

His trainer said: “He always has corns but after Sandown we found an abscess behind one and a lot of black fluid came out of his foot when we treated it.”

She added: “Hopefully, he’s back in business now after his stop-start season and we always planned this would be his last race before Aintree. He loves a bit of cut in the ground and we couldn’t run him in the Welsh National as when I walked it the track it was good to firm “

On the strength of the opposition, Bradstock said: “It doesn’t look a strong race and I don’t understand why he is so big a price, as he should nearly be favourite on what he’s done. I know he has a lot of weight but he can carry it as he has shown before.”

Anglers fishing for a second

No horse has ever regained the Eider Chase since it was first run in 1952 but Anglers Crag attempts to do just that for Nicky Richards

The 11-year-old landed the marathon in 2024 by a neck when trained by Brian Ellison. He looked a horse revitalised for the switch to Nicky Richards’ yard when making a winning stable debut by nine lengths in November. He has not been seen since then but clearly goes well fresh and holds a fascinating profile.

Anglers Crag: bidding to reclaim his Eider crown Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Richards said: “We’ve had this race in mind for him since he won first time for us at Carlisle as he went up 8lb for that and we’ve protected his mark. There’s no reason why he can’t run a big race, even if the ground might have dried up a little for him. He’s a long way to go and hopefully his superior stamina will come into play.”

What they say

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Only The Bold

He likes nice ground and it’s drying out a bit, and he may well have found Newbury a bit sharp for him last time. He should enjoy the step up in trip and has a decent racing weight with Mr Vango in there.

Mel Rowley, trainer of Val Dancer

The trip is a bit of an unknown but he’s a proper galloper, so we are hopeful he can get the extra distance. He ran very well the time before last to be third in the Becher Chase and we expect him to like the soft ground.

James Owen, trainer of Dom Of Mary

He’s done well for us, including winning at the track before Christmas, and the ground may have dried up a bit for him in the Welsh National last time. He has a lovely racing weight with the top weight staying in and we fancy him to run well.

Jonjo O’Neill, joint trainer of Fortunate Man

He’s going up in trip but we think it will suit him as he stays very well at the end of his races over shorter. The horses continue to run well and he goes there with a good shout.

Fiona Needham, trainer of Red Delta

We're 3lb out of the handicap, which is a bit annoying, but it's a strong race and a nice one to be involved in. This is as far as he's ever been, but he hit the line strong in the Lincolnshire National. so we're hopeful.

Reporting by David Milnes

