The dogs have been barking about Bow Echo on the Newmarket gallops - and George Boughey is also bullish

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There may be a belief among some onlookers that Bow Echo has climbed towards the top of the Betfred 2,000 Guineas betting by default rather than design.

With Albert Einstein failing to live up to his towering reputation in both starts this season, the ill-fated Gewan denied the opportunity to follow up last season’s Dewhurst success and the spring Classic trials unable to stir up the market, Bow Echo finds himself wrestling with Gstaad for Guineas favouritism. That is despite having raced only over a mile as a two-year-old – normally the first steps of a budding middle-distance star – and never at Group 1 level.

However, there has been good reason for Bow Echo's almost constant support through the spring, with his trainer George Boughey struggling to contain his excitement about what he has seen from the horse on the gallops.