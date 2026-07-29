The Derby fourth and a Royal Ascot winner bid to join illustrious roll of honour in a key St Leger trial

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There’s no shortage of quality when assessing the roll of honour for the Gordon Stakes. The likes of Crystal Ocean, Jan Brueghel and Ulysses all won this before going on to bigger things and six of the last 11 winners have gone on to score at the highest level.

That characterises this race, along with York's Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes, as a stepping stone to Group 1 company for middle- and long-distance three-year-olds. The Great Voltigeur has produced seven subsequent Group/Grade 1 winners since 2015, including two Leger winners (Logician and Continuous).

Jan Brueghel is the only horse to have done the Gordon-St Leger double in the last decade, but Crystal Ocean, Desert Hero, New London and Nayef Road all made the frame at Doncaster after success in the Gordon Stakes, making it a key trial for the final British Classic of the season. Purely on winners, you would struggle to justify making the Voltigeur a higher grade of race than the Group 3 Gordon.

This year’s renewal looks a little above average with Geryon , Venetian Lace , Bay Of Brilliance and Shaihaan already achieving Racing Post Ratings that would see them get competitive in some of the lesser recent renewals of this.

Enceladus and connections celebrate after Royal Ascot win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Geryon leads the way with 112 for his Meld Stakes success, but Ger Lyons’ raider is forced to carry a penalty, making life tough against less exposed types.

They include Bay Of Brilliance and Enceladus , the two who hold an entry for the St Leger. The former’s effort in the German Derby is worth excusing on the back of a tough run at Epsom, and the return to quicker ground may help as he posted his highest RPR in such conditions in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

Joseph O’Brien’s Enceladus took his form to a new level when landing the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot and while this demands another step forward, that’s likely on just his fifth career start for a yard that can do no wrong at present.

Charlie Johnston has always had this sort of trip in mind for Venetian Lace, who placed in the 1,000 Guineas. She’s been tailed off in her two subsequent starts but would be a threat to all if bouncing back in receipt of weight from the field.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

Bay Of Brilliance 'has been wanting this ground'

Ralph Beckett expects Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance to be better suited by the ground at Goodwood than when a disappointing favourite for the Deutsches Derby.

The son of New Bay, who won a maiden at the course last September, brings strong form into the race. Before his solid effort at Epsom he was only narrowly beaten by Maltese Cross in Lingfield's Derby Trial. The winner has since finished second in the Derby and won the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp.

Bay Of Brilliance winning a Goodwood maiden last September Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

At Hamburg last time, Bay Of Brilliance lost his prominent position at halfway and was short of room four furlongs out before weakening out of contention to finish ahead of just one of his 17 rivals in the Group 1 contest.

Beckett is willing to forgive that effort and, although next month's Great Voltigeur had been mooted as his next target, the fact Bay Of Brilliance is back in action sooner could be viewed as a positive.

"His run last time was down to the ground and this should suit him well," said Beckett. "He's in good form and he's been wanting this ground."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Enceladus

He won well at Royal Ascot and we were delighted with him there. He's a progressive horse who has prepared really well for Goodwood.

James Owen, trainer of Magnetude

He's been running well and is progressive. He never really got a run in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot as he was slowly away and got shuffled back, but then he ran really well in a handicap at Newmarket when he was only narrowly denied. He's improved again from that run and while it's a competitive race, he's improving and deserves his place in it.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Sahara King

He looked a little adolescent in his attitude at Ascot, so we've gelded him since. He worked super a couple of days ago and I'm excited he's going to run a much better race, and that's why we've gone for the Group 3. He was in a few handicaps but he's a very talented horse and I think gelding him will hopefully be what straightens him out and gets him to put his best foot forward.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Venetian Lace

We deviated from our original plan when running her in the Falmouth, which in hindsight was an error. We're on a retrieval mission after a bad run and we're trying a new distance. We learned nothing about the trip at Epsom because of the ground and there are a few unknowns, but she's dropping down in class significantly and has her ground and her conditions. If she does stay, we'd be hopeful she can bounce back.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

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