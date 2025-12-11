- More
'The David Elsworth days are back' as L'Homme Presse bids to lump big burden to victory in Friday's handicap highlight at Cheltenham
Christmas is a time for reflection and, in a fitting nod to yesteryear, the key race in Cheltenham's pre-festive fixture on Friday includes a proven Grade 1 horse topping the weights in a handicap.
CDs were cutting-edge at a time when it was a regular occurrence to tune into a 3m handicap chase to see an established Gold Cup contender trying to outclass the opposition. Such instances these days are something of a collector's item, particularly at the home of jump racing.
In the last ten years, just 30 chasers rated 160 or above have appeared in a Cheltenham handicap, with only one successful. That was the fabulous Frodon, who did it twice in 2018 and 2020 – and that is even more impressive given those who failed include Gold Cup heroes Coneygree and Minella Indo, as well as National winners Tiger Roll and Minella Times.
