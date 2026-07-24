World's best horse Calandagan faces his greatest test in a King George for the ages - and top punters are divided

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Since he burst on to the scene at this track two years ago with the type of power-packed performance we've since become accustomed to, Calandagan has consistently reached the summit of the middle-distance division. Nonetheless, you still get the sense it's all been leading up to this.

The crown of the world's best racehorse may have weighed heavily on him when he sank in the mud at Epsom last month but resilience is an essential part of any champion's DNA and his last-gasp Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud success 20 days ago served as convincing evidence that he's shrugged off that mishap.

However, his undisputed belt is truly on the line here as he bids to emulate Dahlia, Swain and Enable by winning two King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes back-to-back.