Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Big Storytomorrow
premium
What have you got? Time for Godolphin to crash the Epsom party and loosen Aidan O'Brien's vice-like grip
The Derby market tells a story of total dominance.
The first five in the betting, and every horse shorter than 20-1, is trained by Aidan O'Brien.
It is perhaps unsurprising. O'Brien has not only won each of the last three editions but the master trainer has been cleaning up in the recognised trials once again – and we are in a period of the racing calendar he utterly dominates.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Big Story
- 'There's the Sir Mark Prescott mystique about him' - is the Chester Cup favourite an archetypal Prescott plot?
- The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
- Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?
- Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth
- It's time for round five of Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File - and one Mullins is in no doubt about the outcome
more inThe Big Story
- 'There's the Sir Mark Prescott mystique about him' - is the Chester Cup favourite an archetypal Prescott plot?
- The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
- Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?
- Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth
- It's time for round five of Gaelic Warrior v Fact To File - and one Mullins is in no doubt about the outcome