What have you got? Time for Godolphin to crash the Epsom party and loosen Aidan O'Brien's vice-like grip

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The Derby market tells a story of total dominance.

The first five in the betting, and every horse shorter than 20-1, is trained by Aidan O'Brien.

It is perhaps unsurprising. O'Brien has not only won each of the last three editions but the master trainer has been cleaning up in the recognised trials once again – and we are in a period of the racing calendar he utterly dominates.