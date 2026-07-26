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The Big Storytomorrow
18:40 Galway
premium

'We've targeted a team at Galway' says Joseph O'Brien - but which 12-1 shot does he think could run huge on the opening night?

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings sets the scene for a week that could be dominated by one trainer

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The Arc and the Derby may be above it on Joseph O'Brien's bucket list of worlds left to conquer, but the Connacht Hotel Handicap (6.40) on the opening night of the Galway festival is an itch I'm sure he would like to scratch sooner rather than later. 

The rampant 33-year-old has already won the Galway Hurdle twice and the Plate once; he drove away with the Colm Quinn BMW Mile two years ago; Princess Child grew up and gave him a first Ahonoora Handicap last year, and even the Listed Corrib Fillies Stakes has already been ticked off. 

This is a young man in an awful hurry and he's throwing the kitchen sink at the €110,000 day-one feature this year in an attempt to break his duck – a sink containing five very interesting contenders. More about them in a moment. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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