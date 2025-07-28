Racing Post logo
The Big Storytomorrow
15:05 Goodwood
premium

'We're all excited' - Wathnan team turn attention to Goodwood riches after impressive Royal Ascot haul

Scott Burton on how French Master has gone from 'promising handicapper' to Group 1 contender

If Royal Ascot is the five days around which Wathnan Racing's European season pivots, then the Qatar-backed twins of Glorious Goodwood and Longchamp's Arc meeting must come hard on its heels. 

Two of Wathnan's five winners from the royal meeting lead the line on day one in West Sussex and, while Chesham hero Humidity's bid to enhance his reputation in the Coral Vintage Stakes (1.55) could take the son of Ulysses another step towards an extremely exciting future, in the here and now it is French Master who commands the most attention in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.05).

Such was the impression made by French Master when sweeping past his rivals in the Copper Horse Stakes – already a Group 3 masquerading as a handicap despite its brief history – that joint-trainer John Gosden was quite dismissive of post-race questioning as to what might be next for his "promising handicapper".

Read the full story

author image
France correspondent

Published on inThe Big Story

Last updated

