- More
'We're all excited' - Wathnan team turn attention to Goodwood riches after impressive Royal Ascot haul
Scott Burton on how French Master has gone from 'promising handicapper' to Group 1 contender
If Royal Ascot is the five days around which Wathnan Racing's European season pivots, then the Qatar-backed twins of Glorious Goodwood and Longchamp's Arc meeting must come hard on its heels.
Two of Wathnan's five winners from the royal meeting lead the line on day one in West Sussex and, while Chesham hero Humidity's bid to enhance his reputation in the Coral Vintage Stakes (1.55) could take the son of Ulysses another step towards an extremely exciting future, in the here and now it is French Master who commands the most attention in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.05).
Such was the impression made by French Master when sweeping past his rivals in the Copper Horse Stakes – already a Group 3 masquerading as a handicap despite its brief history – that joint-trainer John Gosden was quite dismissive of post-race questioning as to what might be next for his "promising handicapper".
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
- Is 'mystery man' Emmet Mullins the trainer to get punters purring at Galway this week? The day one card suggests so
- A score to settle as Calandagan and Jan Brueghel give us another King George showdown to savour
- 'It should be tailor-made for us' says Havana Hurricane's buyer - but is he really a Super Sprint good thing?
- Charlie Appleby has 'a lot of confidence' in Notable Speech - but Aidan O'Brien highlights scale of momentous mission
- 'It's a jockey's dream' - James Doyle loving life with Wathnan as the emerging force takes on established heavyweights in a Falmouth to savour
- Is 'mystery man' Emmet Mullins the trainer to get punters purring at Galway this week? The day one card suggests so
- A score to settle as Calandagan and Jan Brueghel give us another King George showdown to savour
- 'It should be tailor-made for us' says Havana Hurricane's buyer - but is he really a Super Sprint good thing?
- Charlie Appleby has 'a lot of confidence' in Notable Speech - but Aidan O'Brien highlights scale of momentous mission
- 'It's a jockey's dream' - James Doyle loving life with Wathnan as the emerging force takes on established heavyweights in a Falmouth to savour