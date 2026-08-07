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The Big Story
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'Ryan riding anything around Ascot is a positive' - Moore joins the party and Shergar Cup trainers couldn't be happier

Ryan Moore: back a the scene of
Ryan Moore: superstar jockey riding in Shergar Cup for first time since making his debut 20 years ago
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Further tweaks to the Shergar Cup format have been made this year, but nothing helps sell British racing's unique team competition better than a global superstar jockey.

That mantle regularly fell to Frankie Dettori, and since his retirement the competition's organisers have had to get even more creative than usual.

The Ascot executive has pulled off some impressive feats over the years, perhaps most memorably enticing Australian phenomenon Black Caviar to the royal meeting, but snapping up Ryan Moore to ride at the Shergar Cup is right up there.

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