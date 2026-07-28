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The Big Storytomorrow
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Unbeaten Bow Echo faces toughest test yet and there's a historic hat-trick last achieved by Frankel on the line
Will Billy Loughnane be celebrating another famous win on Bow Echo?Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Advance warning: there will be several uses of the F-word in what follows. I apologise most sincerely but sometimes there is just no other way to get your point across.
It is a word serious analysts are always highly reluctant to use because its appearance in any piece is liable to cause offence and will lead some to call into question your whole argument.
Simply put, if you are using Frankel as a term of reference, you need your mouth washing out with soap. Or so it is said.
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