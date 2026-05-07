'There's the Sir Mark Prescott mystique about him' - is the Chester Cup favourite an archetypal Prescott plot?

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What is the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Sir Mark Prescott?

For many, it will be his long-established position as one of racing's greatest raconteurs, a man so interwoven with the history of Newmarket it is almost impossible to imagine one without the other. For some, perhaps, it is the raw emotion of Alpinista returning to rapturous applause in the winner's enclosure at Longchamp in 2022, having given her veteran trainer, now 78, his biggest success in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Meanwhile, those of a certain vintage might fondly remember Pasternak pulling off a memorable handicap coup in the 1997 Cambridgeshire, which was believed to have taken £5 million out of the betting market.