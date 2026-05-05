Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Big Storytomorrow
14:35 Chester
premium

The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Combine the standout favourite for the Betfred Oaks with the Classic's most important trial and you have all the ingredients for anointing an ante-post good thing – the question is whether the Gosdens and William Buick can nail the recipe?

No race has had more of a bearing on the Epsom Classic than the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks in the last ten years. Three times it has produced the winner, including the two best, with 2017 heroine Enable and last year's queen Minnie Hauk clear in terms of career-best Racing Post Ratings (RPR).

This season no filly has, in the eyes of bookmakers, screamed 'Oaks winner' louder than I'm The One. She is a best-priced 7-2 for Classic glory and it is 8-1 bar; win here and she could get a whole lot shorter.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy news editor

Published on inThe Big Story

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Big Story
more inBetting offers
more inThe Big Story
more inBetting offers