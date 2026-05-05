The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'

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Combine the standout favourite for the Betfred Oaks with the Classic's most important trial and you have all the ingredients for anointing an ante-post good thing – the question is whether the Gosdens and William Buick can nail the recipe?

No race has had more of a bearing on the Epsom Classic than the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks in the last ten years. Three times it has produced the winner, including the two best, with 2017 heroine Enable and last year's queen Minnie Hauk clear in terms of career-best Racing Post Ratings (RPR).

This season no filly has, in the eyes of bookmakers, screamed 'Oaks winner' louder than I'm The One. She is a best-priced 7-2 for Classic glory and it is 8-1 bar; win here and she could get a whole lot shorter.