'This lad could be a bit different' - looking for the potential Derby winner as the Dante gives Epsom hopefuls one last chance

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It's D-day. Leopardstown is in the rearview mirror. Chester has come and gone. Lingfield has been left behind. The Dante Stakes is the final chance for Derby contenders to punch their ticket for a date with destiny.

Forget the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood, which hasn't produced a Derby winner in 47 years, this is Britain's last meaningful trial before the big one at Epsom. It is undoubtedly the most recognised, and the most valuable, with York stumping up more than £100,000 to the winner.

No fewer than six horses have run in the Dante and won the Derby this century. North Light, Motivator, Authorized, Golden Horn and Desert Crown all completed the double, while Workforce was second in 2010 before his record-breaking brilliance in the Classic.