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The £27m spending spree that's all geared around one week - and racing's great disruptors hope to start it in style on Saturday
Wathnan Racing burst on to the scene in 2023 and have shown no sign of slowing down, with the cheque book still flowing and Royal Ascot once again in their sights.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s increasingly powerful operation had five winners last year at the royal meeting, reiterating their position as potential future challengers to the might of Coolmore and Godolphin.
Haatem, French Master, Crimson Advocate, Humidity and Lazzat all carried the increasingly familiar old gold and peacock blue silks under a red cap to victory.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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