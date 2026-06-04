- More
‘She’s her own worst enemy’ - Aidan O’Brien might be red-hot but Kieren Fallon doesn't trust his 'kinky' Oaks favourite
Amelia Earhart bids to provide her trainer with an incredible twelfth Oaks winner
All the greats have their quirks. Nikola Tesla obsessed over the number three; Albert Einstein refused to wear socks; and Amelia Earhart has been described by those who know her best as “kinky”.
Lest there be any imputation on the habits of the famous aviator, it should be clarified that this is, in fact, Aidan O'Brien's diagnosis of the formidably talented Oaks market leader named after her.
Even by his standards, O’Brien has been in exceptional form this year. Since Bow Echo beat Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas, he has won five of the six European Classics in which he has been involved and, with both favourites and strong back-up teams in the Oaks and Derby this weekend, it’s tempting to think another Classic double is a done deal.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Story
Last updated
- 'I'd find better 4-9 shots every week of the season' - what do pro punters make of Irish 2,000 Guineas good thing Gstaad?
- Derby flop to star miler? Gosdens' powers of reinvention put to the test with fascinating Lockinge favourite
- 'This lad could be a bit different' - looking for the potential Derby winner as the Dante gives Epsom hopefuls one last chance
- She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
- What have you got? Time for Godolphin to crash the Epsom party and loosen Aidan O'Brien's vice-like grip
- 'I'd find better 4-9 shots every week of the season' - what do pro punters make of Irish 2,000 Guineas good thing Gstaad?
- Derby flop to star miler? Gosdens' powers of reinvention put to the test with fascinating Lockinge favourite
- 'This lad could be a bit different' - looking for the potential Derby winner as the Dante gives Epsom hopefuls one last chance
- She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
- What have you got? Time for Godolphin to crash the Epsom party and loosen Aidan O'Brien's vice-like grip