‘She’s her own worst enemy’ - Aidan O’Brien might be red-hot but Kieren Fallon doesn't trust his 'kinky' Oaks favourite

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All the greats have their quirks. Nikola Tesla obsessed over the number three; Albert Einstein refused to wear socks; and Amelia Earhart has been described by those who know her best as “kinky”.

Lest there be any imputation on the habits of the famous aviator, it should be clarified that this is, in fact, Aidan O'Brien's diagnosis of the formidably talented Oaks market leader named after her.

Even by his standards, O’Brien has been in exceptional form this year. Since Bow Echo beat Gstaad in the 2,000 Guineas, he has won five of the six European Classics in which he has been involved and, with both favourites and strong back-up teams in the Oaks and Derby this weekend, it’s tempting to think another Classic double is a done deal.