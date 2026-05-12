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The Big Storytomorrow
16:05 York
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She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track

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On Wednesday we usher in a new season on the Knavesmire and may possibly hail a new star.

For some of us, 2026 does not truly start until racing returns to York, the track whose splendour embodies all that is good about the sport.

That magnificence does not reflect reputation but reality – the track scored a unique clean sweep by being rated the best by owners, racegoers and stable staff.

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