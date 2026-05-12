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The Big Storytomorrow
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She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track
On Wednesday we usher in a new season on the Knavesmire and may possibly hail a new star.
For some of us, 2026 does not truly start until racing returns to York, the track whose splendour embodies all that is good about the sport.
That magnificence does not reflect reputation but reality – the track scored a unique clean sweep by being rated the best by owners, racegoers and stable staff.
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more inThe Big Story
- What have you got? Time for Godolphin to crash the Epsom party and loosen Aidan O'Brien's vice-like grip
- 'There's the Sir Mark Prescott mystique about him' - is the Chester Cup favourite an archetypal Prescott plot?
- The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
- Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?
- Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth