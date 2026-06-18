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She's a 'superstar filly in great form' - no wonder punters are expected to make this their Royal Ascot banker
Venetian Sun is the red-hot favourite for Friday's big Group 1 sprint
There is a line, imperceptible but tangible, around which the price of a horse to win a race is either value or an overestimation of their true stock.
That line varies according to an individual punter's taste, and it applies to a small midweek race or a huge Group 1 at racing's most all-consuming Flat festival.
Carrying the colours of Tony Bloom – a man who knows better than most where that line lies – Venetian Sun presents just such an intriguing puzzle in Friday's Commonwealth Cup as she attempts to repeat her blistering win from this very day 12 months ago in the fillies-only Albany Stakes.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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