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The Big Storytomorrow
15:05 Ascot
premium

She's a 'superstar filly in great form' - no wonder punters are expected to make this their Royal Ascot banker

Venetian Sun is the red-hot favourite for Friday's big Group 1 sprint

Venetian Sun runs for trainer Karl Burke (left) and owner Tony Bloom on Friday
Venetian Sun runs for trainer Karl Burke (left) and owner Tony Bloom on Friday

There is a line, imperceptible but tangible, around which the price of a horse to win a race is either value or an overestimation of their true stock. 

That line varies according to an individual punter's taste, and it applies to a small midweek race or a huge Group 1 at racing's most all-consuming Flat festival. 

Carrying the colours of Tony Bloom – a man who knows better than most where that line lies – Venetian Sun presents just such an intriguing puzzle in Friday's Commonwealth Cup as she attempts to repeat her blistering win from this very day 12 months ago in the fillies-only Albany Stakes. 

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France correspondent

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