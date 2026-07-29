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The Big Story
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She should turn up, dial it in and sparkle again - but Nassau Stakes test is the sternest yet for unbeaten Diamond Necklace

Ominously Aidan O'Brien believes his star filly remains on an upward curve

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On the face of it, Diamond Necklace ought to turn up for the Qatar Nassau Stakes, dial it in and ascend to a rarefied realm of the most illustrious fillies to emerge from Ballydoyle. Simple as, right?

The dual French Classic winner is trading at around 4-6, essentially to see off three inferior rivals on ratings, each of whom must concede weight-for-age poundage to her. Two of those closest to her in the market have run in an aggregate 14 Group 1s and managed to win just one.

Diamond Necklace's trainer, Aidan O'Brien, has won the Goodwood showpiece six times, and all six have been three-year-olds boasting similarly progressive profiles. However, not one of them arrived on the Sussex Downs unbeaten.

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Ireland editor

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