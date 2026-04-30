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The Big Storytomorrow
18:40 Punchestown
premium

Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth

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It was quite the statement and, might I add, one which was offered without any prompting whatsoever. 

“I love the mare, she might actually be my favourite horse of all time,” Rich Ricci said of Lossiemouth as he basked in the jaw-dropping brilliance of Gaelic Warrior’s Punchestown Gold Cup rout on Wednesday.

The powerhouse had just completed the Cheltenham-Punchestown Gold Cup double, becoming only the fourth horse this century to achieve such a remarkable feat, but there was no recency bias on the owner's part. Oh, no. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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